Famous Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Diego Maradona On Death Anniversary

World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has given a befitting tribute to 1986 FIFA World Cup winner Diego Maradona on his death anniversary by creating a beautiful piece of artwork of the Argentine legend at Puri Beach in Orissa. After creating the sand art of Maradona, Patnaik took to Twitter and posted a beautiful image of the same and wrote, 'Tribute to Maradona' on the side.

World remembers Diego Maradona on his death anniversary

It has been two years since Diego Maradona passed away on November 25 in 2020 due to a heart attack but the footballing world continues to remember him for the brilliance he produced on the pitch. From beginning his professional career with the Argentinos Junior at the age of 16, he went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Remembering the great Diego Maradona, who sadly passed away two years ago today.



You are always in our thoughts, Diego 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZI5LCYhaKD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2022

It has been two years since Diego Maradona passed away.



His legacy will last an eternity. ♾ pic.twitter.com/mUfgfR7260 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 25, 2022

During his 21-year career, Maradona played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. After playing for the Argentinos Juniors from 1976 to 1980, the legendary midfielder moved to Boca Juniors in 1981, where he won the Argentine Primera División in his first and only season at the club.

In 1982, he moved to Barcelona, with whom he not only won the Copa del Rey trophy in the 1982-83 season, but also the Copa de la Liga and the Supercopa de España in 1983. However, his greatest years were yet to come. After finishing his stint at Camp Nou, he moved to Serie A with Napoli, a place where he shot to fame.

During his seven years in Naples from the 1984-85 season to the 1990-91 campaign, Maradona won two Serie A titles (1986-87, 1989-90), one Coppa Italia (1986–87), one Supercoppa Italiana (1990) and one UEFA Cup (1988–89) title. While he had a glittering club career, his greatest achievement perhaps came with the national side.

Maradona guided the Argentine national team to the all-important FIFA World Cup title in 1986. He ended as the side's top scorer with five goals and also won several individual awards for his performances. At the tournament, Maradona not only won the Golden Ball but also won the Silver Shoe after finishing second in the list of top scorers in the tournament, just one goal behind England's Gary Lineker.