Fan Hides Ball From Chelsea's Reece James To Shield Everton's Lead In Stoppage Time; Watch

Everton overcame Chelsea 1-0 to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Premier League and avoiding relegation to the second division. Richarlison's second-half strike handed Everton the victory, as he managed to squeeze the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. Although Richarlison's goal was important in Everton's avoidance of defeat, the electrifying atmosphere at Goodison Park Stadium also played a significant role.

Everton managed to hold on to their lead until the end of the second half when more time was added to the clock to allow Chelsea the chance to equalise. Chelsea, on the other hand, were unable to take advantage of the extra time thanks to some clever timewasting by Everton players. Mason Holgate was even given a yellow card during stoppage time for wasting time.

Where's the ball gone?! 🤷‍♂️



This Everton fan was doing everything in his powers to run down the clock in stoppage time ⏱ pic.twitter.com/Cx8QTMilUU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, it wasn't just Everton players who were using time-wasting methods; a fan was also seen doing the same for the Toffees in the stoppage time. To kill time, an Everton supporter was observed tucking the ball under his sweater while Chelsea's Reece James looked for it. The fan was trying to waste time in order to protect the lead for Everton. The video shows the man cheekily hiding the match ball under his jumper as soon as it entered the stands.

Netizens react

Netizens have reacted to the man's cunning strategy against Chelsea. The fan has been praised for his quick thinking in preventing Everton from squandering their lead by conceding a last-minute goal. Here's how netizens are reacting to the Everton supporter's tactic on social media. "This guy needs an award! Doing everything possible for his team! Do or die," one user wrote.

fair play lads....fair play...all is fair in love and in war! this is a man in love with his club and this is war! — babzz deji alao (@AlaoBabzz) May 1, 2022

This is what you want your fans to do in a must win game. Class act from the gentleman — 🎱 (@Tekkman357) May 1, 2022

I can't stop laughing at the man...The best man can do for his relegating club — OYEKALE JACOB (@OyekaleJacob) May 1, 2022

Just amazing fan support. That how you help your team scrape results for survival. — Kaushal Parulekar (@apocalyps24) May 1, 2022

In another incident, Everton supporters set off fireworks outside the Chelsea team's hotel in Liverpool so that they could disturb the sleep of the players. The fireworks reportedly lasted for more than an hour until almost 3 am on Sunday. Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho admitted that his sleep was disturbed by the incident. Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard said after the game that fans were the real player of the match.

Image: SkySportsPremierLeague/Twitter