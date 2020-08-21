Lewandowski For Ballon D'Or! Petition Over Demanding Honour For Bayern Striker Circulated

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is arguably having the season of his life. The Polish hitman has already netted 55 goals in just 46 appearances and is just one win away from winning the treble with his team. Many experts and fans believed Lewandowski would have been the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this season had it not been scrapped due to the COVID-19.

France Football noted that the suspension of football due to the pandemic means the conditions wouldn't be normal/typical to declare the winner of the prestigious accolade in 2020. "There will be no edition (of the Ballon d'Or) in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre said in a statement. "We believe that such a singular year, cannot and should not, be treated as an ordinary one."

Fan starts petition to award Lewandowski the Ballon d'Or

While calls for Ballon d'Or to be awarded this year has slowly been growing, one football enthusiast has created a petition, demanding Robert Lewandowski should be recognised for his stellar season. Started by a user Robert Illguth on Change.org, the petition to France Football reads, "France Football has decided (without any good/reasonable reason) to not award the Ballon d'Or this year. Exactly when Lewandowski became dangerous to the two annual winners (Messi + Ronaldo), France Football has decided to not award the Ballon d'Or."

"This is a huge disappointment and feels like a huge scam/fraud to many of us football fans. Almost every football fan was convinced that Robert Lewandowski earned the Ballon d'Or this year. So we are demanding France Football to hand over the Ballon d'Or to Robert Lewandowski this year for an outstanding season."

Looking to reach a goal of 2500 signatures, the 'Lewandowski Ballon d'Or petition' is slowly gaining traction on social media as more and more football fans talking about it. Over 2100 signatures have already been recorded, with most of them - if reports are to be believed - came in the last 24 hours.

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, the Polish striker will be eyeing his first Champions League winners medal, having lost in the final in 2013. Bayern will be up against UCL final debutants Paris Saint-Germain, who boast of an equally talented squad if not a better one than the Bundesliga champions. The clash between the two German coaches - Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich) and Thomas Tuchel (PSG) - will be quite an interesting one. Both coaches like to play an attacking brand of football and do possess some uber-talented footballers at their disposal.

Bayern romped through to the UCL final, having scored eight past Barcelona in the quarter-final and three past Lyon in the semis. PSG, on the other hand, had to come from behind to beat Atalanta in the quarters before registering a similar 3-0 scoreline against Leipzig.

The Champions League final is scheduled for Sunday, August 23 (Monday, August 24, 12:30 AM IST).

(Image Credits: Robert Lewandowski/Instagram)