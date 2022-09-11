Fan Tells Haaland He Joined Wrong Manchester Club, City Star's Reaction Leaves Fans In Awe

Erling Haaland has made a wonderful start to his Manchester City as he currently sits top of the goal scoring charts with ten goals from six matches. Manchester City after failing to sign England captain Harry Kane last season switched their attentions to Haaland during the summer transfer window. The premier league champions beat a host of other top European clubs to secure the signature for £51million. Haaland joined Manchster City almost 22 years after his father Alfie Haaland signed the club. However, the situation would have been a lot different had Haaland signed for Manchester United.

Erling Haaland makes huge admission about Manchester City

Back in January 2020, the Old Trafford (Manchester United) outfit had shown a strong interest in the Norwegian international's signature before Borussia Dortmund secured his signature. There were also reports about the move to Old Trafford failing to take place after Haaland's former manager Mino Riola put up some hefty demands in front of United which were refused to met. Two years later City was able to land its target as they look to fulfill their Champions League trophy ambition. On Friday a tik-tok user posted a video in which he can be heard asking Haaland to make a move towards the red half of Manchester.

In the video, Halland is seen walking down a street in Manchester. A person who shot the video, sitting inside the car can be heard saying Haaland, about choosing the wrong side of Manchester. The Norway international replying to the question said "No, they love me here." The person inside the car responded by asking the strike to join United next season.

Erling Haaland career

The 22-year-old started his senior career by playing for Bryne FK in 2015, before moving to Molde in 2017. He then made a big move into RB Salzburg in 2019 and scored 28 goals in just 22 appearances for the Austrian club. The very next year (2020) Haaland joined Dortmund despite Manchester United showing strong interest. Haaland was in sensational form for Dortmund making him one of the most talked-about emerging players around the world. He has played a total of 88 games for Dortmund so far and has contributed 86 goals in all competition and 23 assists. Out of the total, he has scored an impressive no. of 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga games. He also won won the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in the 2020/21 season.