Fans Back Marcus Rashford As He Apologises Post Man United's Shocking Loss Vs Liverpool

Star Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has come forward and issued an apology after his team's humiliating 0-5 loss to a spirited Liverpool in their own backyard i.e. Old Trafford last weekend. While star forward Mohamed Salah scored a match-winning hat-trick for the 'Reds', the home team could not even make any impact as none of their star players could even succeed in finding the back of the net even once.

Lately, Marcus Rashford has come forward and issued a public apology to all the fans and well-wishers of the 'Red Devils'after their demoralising defeat. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Man U sensation wrote that as a 'United fan', he really had no clue of what was needed to be said after Sunday. Furthermore, the promising English footballer added that he was 'embarrassed' and is 'embarrassed'.

'Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves,' he said.

I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 27, 2021

While Marcus Rashford's apologetic tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. There were many fans who came forward and stood by him. Here are some of the reactions.

I took my son to his first game, he saw you get off the bus. We had the best day we’ve ever had which was cemented by the fans who stayed to the end and clapped for 10 mins for the team. Results come and go and you can put that right. 7 year dreams came true despite pic.twitter.com/i6XGWAYRnR — Richard (@Richard29293131) October 27, 2021

You got this Rashy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GNd7gQLQVC — 𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 (@niamhutd) October 27, 2021

You got this. It's like @GNev2 always witters on about: failure isnt a tattoo, it's a bruise. I'll still be there cheering you on come Saturday. Keep the red flag flying high, man 🚩 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cms01ijJIB — FPL DABBY (@FPL_Dabby) October 27, 2021

Crazy how kids think it's easy for players to come out with apologies like this. He could have just gone by business as usual but still felt responsible enough to send out these tweets. Some may abuse you for it but there are some of us who appreciate you Marcus ❤️🔴 — with sense (@analmylatina) October 27, 2021

We'll back everyone all the way but if something can't be done we should be honest with ourselves. Love you Marcus ❤️ — Hassan 🇾🇪 (@__hassan_i) October 27, 2021

When Ole came in there was a process. I’m guessing that this is just part of the process? And this isn’t the end of the process. — Michael (@TFWriter) October 27, 2021

Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights

Coming back to the Manchester vs Liverpool Premier League clash, the home side was completely outplayed by a spirited Liverpool on Sunday evening. Goals from Guinean midfielder Naby Keïta (5') and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota (13') put Man U in a spot of bother early on and Mohamed Salah (38') netted one just minutes before the half-time break.

When the second half resumed, Manchester United looked to reduce their deficit but that was not to be as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net twice within the next five minutes to complete his hat-trick which dented United's chances of staging a comeback. A defeat was inevitable for the home side but they tried their level best to reduce the margin of defeat as they struggled to find the back of the net in the remaining 40 minutes but the visiting team proved to be too good for them on the day.

After Manchester United's defeat at the 'Theatre of Dreams', it has been reported that the 13-time Premier League winners are looking to end their association with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even though there is no clarification on the same as of now, recent development suggests that former Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte could make a comeback to the management.

Footballers who apologised after their teams' defeats

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Marcus Rashford has issued an apology after his team was at the receiving end of a contest. He had apologised after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 final against Italy at the iconic Wembley arena in July this year. The missed penalty proved to be costly for the 'Three Lions' as they lost an opportunity of lifting a major silverware for the first time since 1966.

Marcus Rashford was racially abused on social media for his missed penalty kick for which the Englishman apologised as well.

Last month, Marcus Rashford's Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes had also issued an apology after his mistimed kick cost the 'Red Devils' their Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man United were awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute i.e. in the extra-time and the onus was on Bruno Fernades not only to find the back of the net but also a much-needed equaliser. However, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, he sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat.