Last Updated:

Fans Can't Get Over Trailer Of Netflix's Documentary On Neymar; 'Better Than Squid Game'

Whether fans love him or hate him, the upcoming Netflix documentary on Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, The Perfect Chaos, will undoubtedly be one to watch.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Neymar Netflix documentary

Image: AP


Whether fans love him or hate him, the upcoming Netflix documentary on Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, The Perfect Chaos, will undoubtedly be one to watch.

While Neymar's documentary premieres on January 25, the trailer has been received well by fans, with some also calling it better than the recently released popular TV show Squid Game.

Netizens react to Neymar Netflix documentary trailer

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

Neymar's Netflix documentary title fits his image well

The Perfect Chaos is an excellent title for his documentary because while Neymar is a legend to many, he has also shown a lack of sportsmanship on the field and has been involved in many controversial moments. For example, on the one hand, his attitude and efforts towards success are second to none, but he has also had moments when he exaggerated his injury or lost his cool on the field.

READ | Neymar angrily confronts referee in Brazil’s 1-0 win against Colombia; WATCH

Meanwhile, Netflix's description for the series reads: "Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for criticism, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career."

The three-part docuseries will track the PSG star's rise to fame at Santos to his time at Barcelona, his time with the Brazilian national team, and also with his current team. The documentary will also feature interviews with legends such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, among several others. The players will discuss Neymar's ability, character and place in the history books.

READ | Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Lionel Messi, Neymar & Mbappe cannot be taken off pitch

Neymar's transfer to PSG made him the world's most expensive player

Neymar, who is one of the world's best footballers of his generation, joined PSG in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. Since his move to Paris, he has won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles from 2017 to 2020, among several other trophies. He made this move to the Ligue 1 giants after spending four seasons with Barcelona, with whom he famously won a treble in 2014-15.

READ | Neymar to Manchester United: Sensational move weighed up for PSG star says reports

Moreover, he also finished third in the 2015 Ballon d'Or standings, thereby further adding to his recognition as one of the best players in history. Because he is such a famous personality, fans cannot be more excited to watch his documentary.

READ | Neymar injury: How long will PSG star be out of action? Here's what we know
Tags: Neymar, PSG, Netflix
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com