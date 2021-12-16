Fans Can't Get Over Trailer Of Netflix's Documentary On Neymar; 'Better Than Squid Game'

Whether fans love him or hate him, the upcoming Netflix documentary on Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, The Perfect Chaos, will undoubtedly be one to watch.

While Neymar's documentary premieres on January 25, the trailer has been received well by fans, with some also calling it better than the recently released popular TV show Squid Game.

Get ready to see one of the most famous and hight-paid athletes in history like you have never seen before.



This three part docuseries up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. @Neymarjr: The Perfect Chaos premieres January 25 pic.twitter.com/vtyDoIagCZ — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2021

Netizens react to Neymar Netflix documentary trailer

better than squid games — Explaining of Christmas 🎄 (@_explaining_) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

Seen it.



Going to be fire — Buffdaddyrip ♥️💙🇳🇬 (@buffdaddyrip) December 14, 2021

I am really looking forward to it ...

Neymar Jr is a legend 👑 — thv🐻 (@NehaSneha13) December 14, 2021

let's go my idol — Finsta (@boclatttt876) December 15, 2021

I can't wait any more 😭😭😭😭 — STK (@envlq) December 14, 2021

He is an amazing soccer player. — Stephanie Alves (@TetealvesBR) December 15, 2021

Neymar's Netflix documentary title fits his image well

The Perfect Chaos is an excellent title for his documentary because while Neymar is a legend to many, he has also shown a lack of sportsmanship on the field and has been involved in many controversial moments. For example, on the one hand, his attitude and efforts towards success are second to none, but he has also had moments when he exaggerated his injury or lost his cool on the field.

Meanwhile, Netflix's description for the series reads: "Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for criticism, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career."

The three-part docuseries will track the PSG star's rise to fame at Santos to his time at Barcelona, his time with the Brazilian national team, and also with his current team. The documentary will also feature interviews with legends such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, among several others. The players will discuss Neymar's ability, character and place in the history books.

Neymar's transfer to PSG made him the world's most expensive player

Neymar, who is one of the world's best footballers of his generation, joined PSG in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. Since his move to Paris, he has won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles from 2017 to 2020, among several other trophies. He made this move to the Ligue 1 giants after spending four seasons with Barcelona, with whom he famously won a treble in 2014-15.

Moreover, he also finished third in the 2015 Ballon d'Or standings, thereby further adding to his recognition as one of the best players in history. Because he is such a famous personality, fans cannot be more excited to watch his documentary.