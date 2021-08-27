Fans Claim Ronaldo Will Betray Man United Legend Sir Alex Ferguson If He Goes To Man City

Several recent rumors on social media and the internet in general claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave his current club Juventus. Ronaldo, an ex-Manchester United player, is also rumored to be leaving Juve for none other than Manchester City, one of his ex-club's rivals. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Manchester United fans are of the opinion that the footballer is betraying their club's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson

While we thought that Messi's highly publicized transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain would be the maximum drama that we see this season, it seems that that is not the case. Recent rumors, reports, and fan speculations claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving his current club Juventus. Not only is the speculation that Ronaldo plans to leave Juve, but a possible move to Manchester City is also being talked about.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best midfielders of all time. The winger, who was a part of Manchester United for six years, is now speculated to join one of Manchester United's home rivals, Manchester City. CR7 was not only with Man United during his most crucial and developing years, the footballer was brought on by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to a 2009 report by the BBC Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson were extremely tight. The footballer even mentioned how he thought of Sir Alex as his mentor and father. At the time that Cristiano was leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid, he had told the outlet -

He's been my father in sport, one of the most important factors and most influential in my career. I have to thank him for all that he taught me. He's been fundamental. I'll always have great affection for him and he will occupy a special place in my heart.

Fans claim Ronaldo will betray Sir Alex by going to Manchester City

While nothing about Ronaldo's transfer has been confirmed, several fans are already under the assumption that the ex-Manchester United player plans to head to Manchester City soon enough. While fans are not happy with the idea, several of them have tweeted alleging that the star player is betraying his former manager by taking the deal. Here's what fans think about the alleged transfer -

Ronaldo when he told Sir Alex Ferguson that he wants to join Man City: pic.twitter.com/EMEDegniU3 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 26, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson when he finds out Cristiano Ronaldo is going to Man City. pic.twitter.com/hBamhXAV4p — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 26, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sir Alex Ferguson is my father (in football)"

Cristiano Ronaldo: *moves to Man City*

Sir Alex Ferguson: pic.twitter.com/cpqysXJLbM — 𝙊𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙃𝙤𝙡𝙩 (@oliverholt41) August 26, 2021

Ronaldo



You’ve betrayed the fans

You’ve betrayed the number 7

You’ve betrayed your words

And you’ve betrayed the man who made you the player you are today,

Sir Alex Ferguson



Shame on you pic.twitter.com/emcscpj4VE — The man himself (@th3_man_himself) August 27, 2021

@Cristiano Ronaldo,



You’ve betrayed the fans,

You’ve betrayed the number 7,

You’ve betrayed your own words,

And you’ve betrayed the man who made you the player you were, Sir Alex Ferguson. — KING KONG (@kasia_abu) August 27, 2021

IMAGE: AP