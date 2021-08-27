Last Updated:

Fans Claim Ronaldo Will Betray Man United Legend Sir Alex Ferguson If He Goes To Man City

While news of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has not been confirmed, fans claim that if he does indeed go through with it, he will betray Sir Alex Ferguson. Read.

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE - AP


Several recent rumors on social media and the internet in general claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave his current club Juventus. Ronaldo, an ex-Manchester United player, is also rumored to be leaving Juve for none other than Manchester City, one of his ex-club's rivals. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Manchester United fans are of the opinion that the footballer is betraying their club's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ONE MUFC (@onemufc)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson 

While we thought that Messi's highly publicized transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain would be the maximum drama that we see this season, it seems that that is not the case. Recent rumors, reports, and fan speculations claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving his current club Juventus. Not only is the speculation that Ronaldo plans to leave Juve, but a possible move to Manchester City is also being talked about. 

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best midfielders of all time. The winger, who was a part of Manchester United for six years, is now speculated to join one of Manchester United's home rivals, Manchester City. CR7 was not only with Man United during his most crucial and developing years, the footballer was brought on by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. 

READ | Hardik Pandya ranks above Virat Kohli, Ronaldo in list of 2021's Most Marketable Athletes

According to a 2009 report by the BBC Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson were extremely tight. The footballer even mentioned how he thought of Sir Alex as his mentor and father. At the time that Cristiano was leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid, he had told the outlet -

READ | Premier League champions Manchester City offer Cristiano Ronaldo two-year contract: Report

He's been my father in sport, one of the most important factors and most influential in my career. I have to thank him for all that he taught me. He's been fundamental. I'll always have great affection for him and he will occupy a special place in my heart.

Fans claim Ronaldo will betray Sir Alex by going to Manchester City 

While nothing about Ronaldo's transfer has been confirmed, several fans are already under the assumption that the ex-Manchester United player plans to head to Manchester City soon enough. While fans are not happy with the idea, several of them have tweeted alleging that the star player is betraying his former manager by taking the deal. Here's what fans think about the alleged transfer - 

READ | Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester City nears completion as personal terms agreed: Report

IMAGE: AP

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Netizens react to ex-Man United star heading to Man City
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND