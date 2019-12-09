Fans Demand Puskas Award For Son Post His Solo Stunner Against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspurs' winger and captain of the South Korean football team, Son Heung-min on Saturday dribbled past 6 defenders as he sprinted 80 years in mere 12 seconds to score a stunner for Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs) as they thrashed Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League. As Harry Kane netted a brace while Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko hit the target once each, it was Son's goal that grabbed all the eyeballs and made him the contender for the best goal award, the FIFA Puskás Award.

Newly-appointed Spurs managed, Jose Mourinho after the match said that his son refers to the South Korea captain as Sonaldo in reference to legendary Brazillian player Ronaldo and today's goal reminded him of Ronaldo's goal against Barcelona in 1996. Soon after Son's super strike that left people awestruck, netizens were all praises for the winger and even demanded a Puskas award for the goal already.

Netizens react to Son's super strike

Son Heung-Min. I cant believe in this man. This goal was like Messi and Maradona. Tottenham and Mourinho has a goldmine. pic.twitter.com/6SLAbAFksF — 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣 🗯 (@therockulla) December 7, 2019

That Son's goal is better than Maradona and Messi's? — Nadalchukwu (@Nadalchukwu) December 7, 2019

Heung-Min Son: pic.twitter.com/80NDZTuWQI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2019

Surely Son won the next Puskas award with that goal he just scored? — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) December 7, 2019

Give Son the Puskás award already pic.twitter.com/MydpDkiwNE — Athos O'Keefe (@plantainxpapi) December 7, 2019

'I put my booster on'

While speaking to Spurs TV soon after the match, Son revealed that he was looking to pass the ball around but then he could not pass it to Delle Ali and hence he sprinted. Son said, "I tried to pass first of all to Dele, because he was open but then one of their players had marked him then so he wasn't open any more. Then I was just thinking 'should I go?', and I put my booster on. I took the right timing to the booster on." He also added that he was 'really, really tired' after the goal, however, he was happy that he scored.

