Man United Fans Divided Over Maguire Captaincy; Favour David De Gea

Football News

Football fans on Twitter reacted to Manchester United awarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the armband. The fans back the goalkeeper who has been in stellar form

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Monday, stated that Harry Maguire will take over as the captain of the Red Devils, following the imminent departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan. The decision was met with mixed reactions from fans on twitter, who believe that goalkeeper and three-time fan's Player-of-the-season winner David De Gea should have been made the captain.

READ: Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Ashley Young's Move To Inter Milan

Fans divided

Harry Maguire joined the club in August but has impressed the manager with his leadership qualities. Twitterati agreed and disagreed with the announcement.

READ: Jesse Lingard Should Improve On His End Product, Says Louis Saha

READ: Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

READ: Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United Hits MAJOR Block After Sporting Lisbon Money Demands

 

Published:
COMMENT
