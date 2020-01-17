Man United Fans Divided Over Maguire Captaincy; Favour David De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Monday, stated that Harry Maguire will take over as the captain of the Red Devils, following the imminent departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan. The decision was met with mixed reactions from fans on twitter, who believe that goalkeeper and three-time fan's Player-of-the-season winner David De Gea should have been made the captain.

Fans divided

Harry Maguire joined the club in August but has impressed the manager with his leadership qualities. Twitterati agreed and disagreed with the announcement.

Harry Maguire: the new Captain of United. I think it’s a good decision. In a short period of time he’s shown himself to be a leader at the back, a vocal figure and sets a good example to others. Many may have wanted De Gea, but I don’t think Maguire is a bad choice at all. pic.twitter.com/61S6N6LizI — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 17, 2020

De gea can't command his line and people are telling me he can command the whole team, dfkm — AD™ (@UTDFuture) January 17, 2020

David De Gea carries these clowns for 3 seasons in a row. Harry Maguire walks in, plays 20 games and gets the captain armband ahead of De Gea because slabhead. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 17, 2020

About the Maguire captaincy: Although I would've wanted De Gea as our skipper, I just think he isn't vocal enough. And now I have realised that having trophies in your CV and longevity don't matter as long as you got the alpha mentality in you. — Angie 🔰🇵🇭 (@angiexxunited98) January 17, 2020

I feel de gea should have been captain 😐 — Sai Vignesh (@DangerousDeGea) January 17, 2020

De Gea is crying about the 3 champions leagues he missed out on and now being stripped off his captaincy 💉💉💉💉 https://t.co/QsipD8XWlp — Factory Fault 𝚎𝚍. (@NoHoe_Ed) January 17, 2020

Brexit United won't let De Gea be captain. — anselm (@Shype_12) January 17, 2020

Should’ve been De Gea or @juanmata8 imo. Regardless of whether Maguire is a good leader or not. He will continue to be a good leader even without the armband. It’s earned. — Michael Storey (@mj_storey) January 17, 2020

@ManUtd have disrespect De Gea big time....😔 — Scott McJames (@kwesiaduanaba) January 17, 2020

Everyone calling for De Gea to. Be captain. Nah, no way. He's not a leader, he's too passive, played shit for a year too. Maguire is the only logical choice. He's out on the pitch, strong character and leader. Obvious choice to me. — SC00TZ FC (@Lindelofffff) January 17, 2020

