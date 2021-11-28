Last Updated:

Fans Go Berserk As Lionel Messi Inspires PSG To A Comeback Win With A Hat-trick Of Assists

PSG extended their lead in the Ligue 1 table to 14 points after talisman Lionel Messi inspired an outstanding comeback win against AS Saint-Étienne.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Lionel Messi

Image: Twitter@PSG


PSG extended their lead in the Ligue 1 table to 14 points after talisman Lionel Messi inspired an outstanding comeback win against AS Saint-Étienne. The Argentine forward contributed with a hat-trick of assists to help the Parc des Princes outfit defeat their French opponents 3-1.

Netizens went berserk on social media as they praised the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for his stunning performance.

Lionel Messi grabs hat-trick of assists against Saint-Étienne

After Denis Bouanga put Saint-Étienne ahead in the 23rd minute, it was all about the Lionel Messi show. The Argentine forward delivered an outstanding delivery into the box from a free-kick to set up the first goal. PSG captain Marquinhos scored the goal by guiding the ball past Etienne Green in goal.

READ | Poch' reflects as PSG beaten - but into the last 16 of UCL

As for the second goal, Messi gave a sublime assist to Argentine compatriot Angel di Maria, who had more than enough time to pick his spot to finish the chance. The Argentine captain was at it again just before full-time as he found Marquinhos in the box. The PSG skipper finished the opportunity with a thumping header past the Saint-Étienne goalkeeper.

READ | PSG to release Manchester United managerial target Pochettino when season ends

Saint-Étienne vs PSG: Lionel Messi hailed by fans

Image: Twitter@PSG

READ | Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but Robert Lewandowski named Best Player by IFFHS
READ | Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Frank Lampard changes opinion on who has 'the edge now'
Tags: Messi, Lionel Messi, PSG
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com