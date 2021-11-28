Fans Go Berserk As Lionel Messi Inspires PSG To A Comeback Win With A Hat-trick Of Assists

PSG extended their lead in the Ligue 1 table to 14 points after talisman Lionel Messi inspired an outstanding comeback win against AS Saint-Étienne. The Argentine forward contributed with a hat-trick of assists to help the Parc des Princes outfit defeat their French opponents 3-1.

Netizens went berserk on social media as they praised the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for his stunning performance.

Lionel Messi grabs hat-trick of assists against Saint-Étienne

After Denis Bouanga put Saint-Étienne ahead in the 23rd minute, it was all about the Lionel Messi show. The Argentine forward delivered an outstanding delivery into the box from a free-kick to set up the first goal. PSG captain Marquinhos scored the goal by guiding the ball past Etienne Green in goal.

As for the second goal, Messi gave a sublime assist to Argentine compatriot Angel di Maria, who had more than enough time to pick his spot to finish the chance. The Argentine captain was at it again just before full-time as he found Marquinhos in the box. The PSG skipper finished the opportunity with a thumping header past the Saint-Étienne goalkeeper.

Saint-Étienne vs PSG: Lionel Messi hailed by fans

How can you be the best goal scorer of all time whilst simultaneously being the best playmaker of all time 😭😭😭 Messi ain’t real man, he ain’t real — J. (@MessiIizer) November 28, 2021

🅰️🅰️🅰️ A hat-trick of assists today for Leo Messi! It's the 5th time he's made 3 assists in one match. pic.twitter.com/jy29LF5F32 — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) November 28, 2021

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi has Registered 15+ Assists for 14 years in a row!



✅ 2008: 18

✅ 2009: 15

✅ 2010: 17

✅ 2011: 36

✅ 2012: 22

✅ 2013: 16

✅ 2014: 22

✅ 2015: 26

✅ 2016: 31

✅ 2017: 16

✅ 2018: 26

✅ 2019: 18

✅ 2020: 19

✅ 2021: 15*



The Most Consistent Playmaker of All Time. pic.twitter.com/ZEXWQaP0aP — Exclusive Messi ➐ (@ExclusiveMessi) November 28, 2021

Lionel Messi is the only player in the history to have a hattrick of assists for two Clubs and Country🐐



Unreal🪄 pic.twitter.com/SQ2Si0K0AU — Team Messi Forever (@TMForever30) November 28, 2021

📊 Messi Stats in 2021



56 games

41 goals

21 assists (17 opta)

112 shots on target

236 dribbles completed

3305 passes

128 chances created (29 big)

123 balls won

33 tackles

28 man of the match

2 trophies 🏆



🐐 pic.twitter.com/xKxkSSASb2 — TeamMessi (@messi10stat) November 28, 2021

Lionel Messi is the greatest playmaker, assister of all time. No one will ever come close. — Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) November 28, 2021

Messi has 6 G/A in last 10 games for Psg despite not playing the full 90 in some of them but the media will make it look like he has 1 G/A in last 15 games pic.twitter.com/opyaKK5jSr — Ayush ⚡ (@idoknowball) November 28, 2021

Image: Twitter@PSG