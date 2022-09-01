Fans Go Bonkers As Timothee Chalamet Meets Jose Mourinho: 'Hope You're Happy AS Roma Won'

Timothee Chalamet sent social media into a frenzy after his pictures during the AS Roma match surfaced online. According to a report by the Italian news outlet roma.repubblica, Chalamet's presence is being linked to the Venice Film Festival. The movie Bones and All starring Chalamet is set to make waves at Venice Film Festival. The report further says that the actor's presence is no surprise since he has made previous visits to the stadium after his friend, Ryan Friedkin became the vice president of Rome.

Timothee Chalamet watches AS Roma match

The American actor, with French citizenship, announced his presence during AS Roma- Moza match with a sorry on his Instagram handle. Not only did he watch the match but also took picture with AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho. The image of Mourinho and Chalamet was posted by AS Roma on it's Twitter handle.

Paulo Dybala's brace sinks Monza

Paulo Dybala fired Jose Mourinho coached AS Roma team to the top of the Seria A points table by scoring a brace against Monza. Besides scoring a brace the Argentina forward also completed his goal century in the Italian top flight scoring goals in the first 32 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico. Dybala opened the scoring thanks to an assist former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. A headed pass from Abraham set Dybala up near midfield.The striker dribbled the rest of the way before slotting the ball in between two defenders.

The pair once again got involved in Roma’s second goal. Abraham forced a good save from Michele Di Gregorio before Dybala beat the Monza defenders to the ball and bundled it into the net. Center back Roger Ibañez made it 3-0 by heading in a corner from Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. The victory meant Jose Mourinho’s team moved one point ahead of Inter Milan, which beat promoted Cremonese 3-1 at the San Siro. Monza was left at the bottom of the standings with zero points in its Serie A debut.

Following the victory Mourinho had special praise for Dybala in which he said, "This could be a sign of what’s to come in November and December in Qatar. Maybe (Argentina coach Lionel) Scaloni can send some us a few bottles of wine to celebrate having another top player.” He added,"Last season during the match against Juventus when he came off, I told him, ‘You’re good,. Today I told him the same thing.”