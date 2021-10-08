Fans Hail Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema As He Scores 19 Goals In A Season; Watch Best Goals

French footballer Karim Benzema scored the opening goal for France, in the UEFA Nations League 2021 semi-final against Belgium and took his total tally of goal-scoring contributions to 19 in the current season. He has scored nine goals for Real Madrid along with seven assists in eight matches in the LaLiga 2021-22 and one goal while appearing in two UEFA Champions League matches. Benzema’s brilliant goal in the 62nd minute for France, at a time when they were falling behind Belgium by 0-2, gave the team a much-needed revival, as they now head to the finals after winning the match 2-3.

Meanwhile, Benzema also became the sixth-highest goal scorer for France’s all-time list by surpassing Zinedine Zidane with a total of 32 goals. He has scored these goals in a total of 91 matches he has played for the club. The fact that he was away from the national team, proves his stature in the game. He scored a total of 30 goals for Real Madrid in the LaLiga 2020-21 season and has been the key factor for the team for their brilliant start of the current season.

Watch Benzema's best goals

Watch Benzema's goal after halftime during France vs Belgium:

🌪 Mbappé beats his man before finding Benzema to begin an epic second-half France comeback 👊 🇫🇷#UNLskills | @HisenseSports | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/B6iv0y64Ic — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 7, 2021

The semi-final clash against Belgium was Benzema’s third game for France in the 2021 season, after previously making a return during the UEFA Euro 2020. Following the goal, Kylian Mbappe scored the equalizer at the 69th minute through a penalty and Theo Hernandez handed France the lead by scoring a final minute goal. Fans on social media were elated on watching Benzema score the opening goal for France and put their thoughts on display.

Karim Benzema is Currently The Best Player :

— of Real Madrid ✅

— of La Liga ✅

— of France National Team ✅

— of The World?



WHAT A PLAYER. 👏🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/7xe69R0hva — AZR (@AzrOrganization) October 7, 2021

A Twitter user mentioned in his tweet that Karim Benzema is currently the best player of Real Madrid, LaLiga, the France National Team. He praised the footballer and ended the tweet by asking if Benzema is currently the best player in the world. Another user termed Benzema a generational player and said everyone is watching him at the top of his game at the age of 33-years-old.

We are witnessing a generational footballer in Karim Benzema who is at the top of his game at the of age 33. Enjoy it. — TC (@totalcristiano) October 7, 2021

Other reactions

If france win the nations league he should win it. Lets be honest winning the nations league is harder and better than winning copa america — Jeevan Thomas (@jeevzthomas) October 7, 2021

Restoration of hope after a half time defeat by Belgium squad. — Cyrus Waihenya (@cyrus_waihenya) October 7, 2021

(Image: @Euro2024/Twitter)