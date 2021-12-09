Last Updated:

Fans Mock Barcelona As They Exit UCL In Group Stage For First Time In 20 Years

Barcelona faced a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Group E clash of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 and failed to qualify for the next round.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Barcelona

(Image: AP)


Five-time UCL winners Barcelona exited the Champions League 2021-22 from the group stage following their 0-3 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. This was the first time in 20 years, the Catalan side exited the Champions League from the group stage and will now head to the UEFA Europa League. The last time Barcelona exited the tournament from the group stage was in the 2000/01 season when the team featuring a 20-year old Xavi Hernandez finished third in the table behind AC Milan and Leeds United. 

Meanwhile, this time around, Xavi witnessed Barcelona exiting the tournament from the group stage as the head coach of the side, after joining the club in midst of their disastrous season. The Camp Nou side finished third in the Group E standings of the UEFA Champions League having won only two matches, while they drew two matches, and the other three matches ended in losses. During their final group stage match against Bayern, Barcelona conceded three goals, by Thomas Muller in the 34th minute, Leroy Sane in the 43rd minute, and Jamal Musiala in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Benfica qualified for the next stage of the Champions League 2021-22 ahead of Xavi's side. On witnessing Barcelona ending their Champions League campaign of the current season, football fans took the Internet by storm with their diverse reactions.

Football fans poke fun at Barcelona-

One Twitter user wrote saying Ronald Koeman spent too much time in Barcelona, which is the reason Xavi finds himself in a difficult position, being too careful about implementing his plans. The fan further mentioned that she cannot trust club president Joan Laporta’s management while referring to the situation at Manchester United, who last won a major title seven years ago. Another fan backed Laporta by saying he wonders why everyone blames Laporta while he took over the club amidst a serious crisis. Former manager Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona in October, following their poor start to the season. At the same time, other fans poked fun at the Catalan side for exiting the tournament from the group stage.

READ | Barcelona discover Ferran Torres price tag as Manchester City decide player's future

(Image: AP)

READ | Barcelona Prez makes tall claims on Ousmane Dembele; says 'he's better than Kylian Mbappe'
READ | Lionel Messi-less Barcelona, AC Milan among teams targetting last-16 CL spots
READ | Champions League: Messi-less Barcelona on edge of elimination as Bayern challenge awaits
READ | Barcelona eliminated from Champions League following 3-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich
Tags: Barcelona, Champions League, Bayern Munich
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com