Fans Mock Barcelona As They Exit UCL In Group Stage For First Time In 20 Years

Five-time UCL winners Barcelona exited the Champions League 2021-22 from the group stage following their 0-3 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. This was the first time in 20 years, the Catalan side exited the Champions League from the group stage and will now head to the UEFA Europa League. The last time Barcelona exited the tournament from the group stage was in the 2000/01 season when the team featuring a 20-year old Xavi Hernandez finished third in the table behind AC Milan and Leeds United.

Meanwhile, this time around, Xavi witnessed Barcelona exiting the tournament from the group stage as the head coach of the side, after joining the club in midst of their disastrous season. The Camp Nou side finished third in the Group E standings of the UEFA Champions League having won only two matches, while they drew two matches, and the other three matches ended in losses. During their final group stage match against Bayern, Barcelona conceded three goals, by Thomas Muller in the 34th minute, Leroy Sane in the 43rd minute, and Jamal Musiala in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Benfica qualified for the next stage of the Champions League 2021-22 ahead of Xavi's side. On witnessing Barcelona ending their Champions League campaign of the current season, football fans took the Internet by storm with their diverse reactions.

Football fans poke fun at Barcelona-

One Twitter user wrote saying Ronald Koeman spent too much time in Barcelona, which is the reason Xavi finds himself in a difficult position, being too careful about implementing his plans. The fan further mentioned that she cannot trust club president Joan Laporta’s management while referring to the situation at Manchester United, who last won a major title seven years ago. Another fan backed Laporta by saying he wonders why everyone blames Laporta while he took over the club amidst a serious crisis. Former manager Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona in October, following their poor start to the season. At the same time, other fans poked fun at the Catalan side for exiting the tournament from the group stage.

Koeman spent too much time in this club. Xavi is in a difficult position and is too careful to implement his plans. I don't trust Laporta's Govt. What scares me more is that we could end up like Manchester United. They started like this and have gone 7 years without a major title — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) December 8, 2021

I wonder why y’all blame Laporta he inherited a broke club in serious crisis.

He’s not a miracle worker for God’s sake.



The only person to blame is Bartomeu and Koeman for constantly putting this players down overtime. The issue here is a psychological one. — Ănams (@Vic_Anams) December 8, 2021

koeman really messed us up, now the blame would be transferred directly to xavi and it's not like his tactics weren't good, he used a standard team, we used small boys against a professional team just because that's what we have,Now financially we're not strong smh — S H A L O M (@shalomcreates) December 8, 2021

You no see arsenal use as case study pic.twitter.com/fIWjtpF8fE — BLACK SHELBY🎩 (@kabathy_baduku) December 8, 2021

Lol, barca didnt win any major between 1998-2004. You've been here before. Your dominant era is over, let it go and start again. And Xavi is not the man — Stan (@SuperSolsky) December 9, 2021

(Image: AP)