Fans React To Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 'miss Of The Season' Vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Although the Gunners defeated the Saints 2-0 on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a nightmare miss in front of the goal.

Vidit Dhawan
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Although Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a nightmare miss in front of the goal.

The Gunners beat the Saints 2-0, with Eddie Howe taking in charge of the St. James Park outfit for the first time. Second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may have had the miss of the season

Netizens could not miss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's miss as he missed the goal from just a yard out, with the ball hitting the outside of the post.

One fan took to his Twitter handle, wondering how did their Gabonese striker miss a sitter.

Meanwhile, another social media user compared Aubameyang's poor miss to that of Timo Werner. The German striker has often been criticized at Chelsea for missing simple opportunities. However, the Arsenal striker may have just missed a simpler chance.

Similarly, another user stated that Aubameyang 'paid a tribute to Timo Werner' by missing a sitter.

Meanwhile, another fan hilariously compared Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick against Chelsea to Aubameyang's miss against Newcastle. The user stated that they would be lost for words if they were to speak to their children about the misses.

Some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United recap

Arsenal dominated the match against Newcastle United as they controlled 66% of the possession and had 24 shots as compared to the nine from the Saints. Despite such a dominant display, the goals only came in the second half. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 56th minute with an assist from Nuno Tavares. Some fantastic passing from Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe allowed Saka to make a run down the right flank where he drilled a left-footed attempt past Martin Dúbravka.

As for Arsenal's second goal, it came with Gabriel Martinelli's first touch in the game. The Brazilian striker came up with a composed finish past Dubravka as he guided Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross into the left corner of the goal. Consequently of the win, the Gunners jumped up to fifth place in the Premier League table with 23 points, six points point leaders Chelsea, having played a game more.

