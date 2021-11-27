Fans React To Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 'miss Of The Season' Vs Newcastle

Although Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a nightmare miss in front of the goal.

The Gunners beat the Saints 2-0, with Eddie Howe taking in charge of the St. James Park outfit for the first time. Second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may have had the miss of the season

Netizens could not miss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's miss as he missed the goal from just a yard out, with the ball hitting the outside of the post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang somehow misses from a yard out, hitting the outside of the post. 😭 #afc pic.twitter.com/3ZkrIGMDeK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 27, 2021

One fan took to his Twitter handle, wondering how did their Gabonese striker miss a sitter.

How did Auba miss that. You can’t miss that man — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another social media user compared Aubameyang's poor miss to that of Timo Werner. The German striker has often been criticized at Chelsea for missing simple opportunities. However, the Arsenal striker may have just missed a simpler chance.

Aubameyang can’t even score from here😳 Werner is clear! pic.twitter.com/OvIVdPqFE9 — OBAMA🇬🇭🇱🇷 (@1Obama_) November 27, 2021

Similarly, another user stated that Aubameyang 'paid a tribute to Timo Werner' by missing a sitter.

Aubameyang paid a tribute to Timo Werner by missing this.



Respect! 👏 pic.twitter.com/M2WIy9RUlK — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan hilariously compared Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick against Chelsea to Aubameyang's miss against Newcastle. The user stated that they would be lost for words if they were to speak to their children about the misses.

How do I tell my kids that Rashford scored from there and aubameyang missed that? pic.twitter.com/BTgzQfab5g — NUNGUA BURNA ( UTD RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) November 27, 2021

Some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

Even a 5yr old wouldn't believe u saying Aubameyang missed this. pic.twitter.com/2DeC7c6mvt — Iggy. 🔰 (@UTDIggy) November 27, 2021

That kid looking at Aubameyang was all of us 😱 How did he miss that?! — Arsenal Harmony ⚡ (@ArsenalHarmoni) November 27, 2021

How will I explain to my kids that this was Aubameyang Not Timo Werner 🙆🏿‍♂️#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/WmpCPOO3VY — kid from kaston¡🏔🇺🇬 (@brucemorgans) November 27, 2021

Arsenal vs Newcastle United recap

Arsenal dominated the match against Newcastle United as they controlled 66% of the possession and had 24 shots as compared to the nine from the Saints. Despite such a dominant display, the goals only came in the second half. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 56th minute with an assist from Nuno Tavares. Some fantastic passing from Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe allowed Saka to make a run down the right flank where he drilled a left-footed attempt past Martin Dúbravka.

As for Arsenal's second goal, it came with Gabriel Martinelli's first touch in the game. The Brazilian striker came up with a composed finish past Dubravka as he guided Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross into the left corner of the goal. Consequently of the win, the Gunners jumped up to fifth place in the Premier League table with 23 points, six points point leaders Chelsea, having played a game more.