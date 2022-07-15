Fans Say 'if This Isn't Match Fixing, What Is' After Watching Nigerian FA Cup Final; WATCH

In a shocking video that has surfaced online, a local Nigerian football team appears to have found themselves in huge trouble after finding themselves entangled in a match-fixing scandal during the FA Cup final. The match which has come under the scanner is the 2022 Ogun State FA Cup final, featuring Remo Stars and Ijebu United. The entire match-fixing saga appears to have begun from the penalty shootout during the match.

FA Cup: Match fixing during local tournament rocks Nigeria football

As per the now-viral video, during one of Ijebu United’s spot kicks, the opposing goalkeeper stood on his line and didn’t move even a single inch as the ball went into the back of the net from a very easy effort. However, a penalty from Remo Stars players set the eyeballs rolling on social media. The player who stepped to take the penalty sent the ball out for a throw-in with a wild swing of his boot. The most shocking part of that penalty is that the player in question actually put his hands on his head to try and suggest that he was trying to find the back of the net.

According to a report by SportsBible, Nigerian podcast host Ibukun Aluko, who has accused the players of match-fixing in the tweet, later claimed that the Remo Stars squad had deliberately missed their penalties in protest at the officiating in the match.

Football scandal to have hit Nigeria previously

The FA Cup final match in Nigeria is not the only match to have come under the Match Fixing scanner. The previous instance of a major scandal taking place in Nigeria Football was back in 2013. According to a BBC report dating back to 2013 players and officials of clubs involved in two Nigerian promotion play-off games were banned for life. The matches in question was Plateau United Feeders' 79-0 win over Akurba FC and Police Machine FC's demolition of Bubayaro FC 67-0. The report further states that both Plateau United Feeders and Police Machine went into the matches level on points, with promotion to the lowest tier of the Nationwide League Division at stake. Feeders scored 72 of their goals in the second half, while Police Machine reportedly scored 61 goals after halftime. The results meant that Plateau edged above Police Machine on goal difference.