Fans Shocked As Norwich Keeper Grabs Opponent By Neck & Face But Escapes Penalty; Watch

In a fiery midweek Premier League clash where 17 fouls were given, West Ham United took on Norwich City and won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Jarrod Bowen. However, one incident that looked like a straight penalty, was not given. In the first half of the match, Norwich keeper Tim Krul grabbed West Ham midfielder, Nikola Vlasic, by the neck and brought him down. It looked like a clear foul which should have been awarded as a penalty and a card for Tim Krul. But the referee did not see it and the VAR deemed it to not be a foul as they did not even review it.

Yes, that should have been a penalty for West Ham pic.twitter.com/HBd8S9kAwB — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) January 12, 2022

As you can see from the video above, Krul grabs Nikola Vlasic from the back and takes him from the front of his neck. He then proceeds to tighten his grip around him and then in a WWE like fashion he pulls the West Ham player down. It was surprising because while it is understandable that the referee did not spot it, the VAR did not even review it. Fans said that red cards have been brandished for much less and penalties have been awarded for barely any contact as they were clearly not pleased.

pic.twitter.com/GOmhEvs57K — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) January 12, 2022

Refuse to believe this really happened lmaooooo — Haytch (@Haytchhhh_) January 12, 2022

Tf that keeper assaulting him for — Son elixe (@SonElixe) January 12, 2022

How tf is Krul acting like he’s being fouled while his hands are around his neck — alex (@alexsdoyle1) January 12, 2022

No way that wasn’t a penalty looool — Shane💙🥶 (@shanewebb16) January 12, 2022

That’s not just a penalty that’s physical assault — John Moore (@Johnjam10John) January 12, 2022

So according to #VAR this isn’t a penalty…… come on @premierleague it’s yet another @Specsavers moment isn’t it. — Mark Deal 父 (@Deal770M) January 12, 2022

West Ham vs Norwich City: First half Recap

West Ham started the game the way they intended to go, with a chance in just the third minute. The Hammers held possession deep in the Norwich half and Manuel Lanzini threaded a ball through to Jarrod Bowen who found himself in space just inside the penalty box in a central area. He rasped a shot straight at the goalkeeper though and Krul held on to it. In the 31st minute, Bowen delivered a cross from a short corner, but it went over everyone's head and sailed into the corner of the net. However, Vlasic was deemed to have interfered with play as the ball flew inches above him and it was ruled out for offside. But five minutes later, Vladimir Coufal collected the ball after an over-hit cross on the right and took his time before delivering a pinpoint ball onto the head of Bowen. He made no mistake and nodded it past a helpless Krul.

West Ham vs Norwich City: Second half Recap

Eight minutes into the second half, Pablo Fornals fizzed the ball into the feet of Michael Antonio and he expertly spun while holding off the attentions of Ben Gibson, but then blazed his effort over the bar from just six yards out. Five minutes after that, Fornals slipped Bowen through on goal and he clipped the ball over the onrushing Krul and onto the crossbar. But West Ham had more in them as in the 83rd minute, Fornals found Masuaku on the overlap, and he took an age to deliver a cross into Bowen's feet for a tap-in from five yards. It was initially given as an office but after a short consultation with VAR, the goal was given as Bowen was just onside when the ball was played.

Image: Twitter