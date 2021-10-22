Fans Snub Lorenzo Pellegrini's Jersey Gesture After AS Roma Go Down 6-1; Watch

AS Roma suffered one of its most humiliating losses on Thursday as the side went down 6-1 against the Norwegian football club Bodo/Glimt. The game saw AS Roma lose its 100 win record in the ongoing edition of the Europa Conference League, where the Italian side is currently at the number two position in Group C points table, a slot below Bodo/Glimt, which has yet to lose a game in the competition. After the match ended in Bodo/Glimt's favour, AS Roma fans refused to accept Lorenzo Pellegrini's jersey when he tried to offer his shirt as a form of gesture.

The incident was caught on camera and a video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, Pellegrini and other members of the travelling squad, including Tammy Abraham, can be seen having heated talks with a section of AS Roma fans, who appeared to be very angry over their team's humiliating loss. The exact moment where Pellegrini tried to offer his shirt as a way of apology and the fans refusing to accept it was also captured on camera. Here's the video of the incident where AS Roma fans snubbed Lorenzo Pellegrini's jersey gesture.

Big big respect to those fans for refusing Pellegrini’s shirt pic.twitter.com/HVTSwrYG5M — Shaffra (@Zozzovic) October 21, 2021

AS Roma vs Bodo/Glimt

As far as the match is concerned, Erik Botheim scored the opening goal in the 8th minute to immediately put Bodo/Glimt on top. Patrick Berg scored the second goal in the 20th minute to double the lead against AS Roma. However, Carles Perez managed to secure one for his team before half-time to make the scoreboard read 2-1. Bodo/Glimt came back stronger in the second half and scored four goals to finish the game at 6-1. Botheim scored his second in the 52nd minute, while Ola Solbakken (2) and Amahl Pellegrino (1) put the remaining three in the opposition's post.

Image: @Zozzovic/Twitter