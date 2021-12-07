Fans Unhappy With Referee Mike Dean For Missing 'red-card' Tackle On Arsenal's Tomiyasu

Arsenal fans were left furious after defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was kicked in the face by Everton's Ben Godfrey while the defender was on the ground, but was fortunate to remain on the pitch with the referee in a controversial decision saying that it did not warrant a booking.

Yes, that should be a red card, but it's Arsenal and Mike Dean is the official pic.twitter.com/Toush0S5VV — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) December 6, 2021

Several replays clearly showed the Everton defender extended his leg and came in contact with Tomiyasu’s chin but for Michael Dean, it looked accidental.

“As a professional, he 100% means that. As a professional you just know it. He’s meant it.”



- Gary Neville on Ben Godfrey’s stamp on Takehiro Tomiyasu. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) December 6, 2021

Everton defender Ben Godfrey puts his studs onto Takehiro Tomiyasu’s face, but after a VAR review, not even a yellow card is given. 🤔 #afc pic.twitter.com/YRymFn1M8U — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 6, 2021

Ben Godfrey should have been sent off.



But it’s Mike Dean and as we saw several weeks ago he allows opposition teams to literally take chunks out of Arsenal. After McArthur slices Saka he was given the weekend off!pic.twitter.com/snY1iwqIFu — RufusT in da house! (@RufusInDaHouse) December 7, 2021

Ben Godfrey stamping on Asians without any punishment.

Is either he, referees or @premierleague racist or all of them. pic.twitter.com/zAoRdP5R2m — Bumyun Hahn (@Hahn_BY) December 7, 2021

Everton vs Arsenal: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe Godfrey was lucky

Speaking on the Sky Sports broadcast at half time, both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher said they felt that Ben Godfrey was very fortunate enough to stay on. Gary Neville said that he sure believes that it was surely intentional “You’re talking to two of the masters of trying to make it look accidental. We think he definitely means that. However, I can see why VAR has said it’s accidental, you couldn’t prove it… but as a professional you know. He’s meant it, but I can see why it’s not a red.’ Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher echoed his colleague views. "He’s a very lucky boy,” Carragher said.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who ended up on the losing side refused to use this decision as an excuse for the loss. When asked about the same, he said “That decision is made, I’m sure the VAR has reviewed it, but I want more from my team.”

Everton vs Arsenal: As it happened

Arsenal were first to take the lead through Martin Odegaard's volley towards the end of the first half, just moments after Richarlison's goal was disallowed after the VAR check confirming it to be an offside.

Richarlison, later on, had yet another attempt ruled out by VAR just close to the hour mark, before the Brazilian helped Everton equalise with a header in the 80th minute.

Arsenal had the chance to regain the lead when substitute Eddie Nketiah had a chance in the 84th minute only for his header to hit the post. And minutes before the final whistle (90+2) winger Demarai Gray fired in a goal to help Everton get their first victory in nine Premier League games.

Image: Twitter