Fans Vent Out Their Frustrations On Arsenal's Shocking 1-0 Loss Against Everton

The passionate football fans made fun of Arsenal after their shocking 1-0 loss to Everton during their Premier League fixture at Anfield Stadium on Friday

It has been a season to forget for Arsenal so far and now, things have only worsened for them after their shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton during their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

This loss has pushed Mikel Arteta's men to the ninth spot in the EPL 2020/21 points table. The 'Gunners' have so far registered 13 wins and the same number of losses in the 33 matches that they have played with 46 points in their tally. Meanwhile, the fans too seemed to have had enough after Arsenal failed to avoid another loss, and here's how they reacted.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s blunder allowing a shot from Everton forward Richarlison to squeeze between his legs and into goal was the decider in a 1-0 win for the visitors in the English Premier League on Friday. The only other fireworks in this otherwise dull match came outside the stadium as hundreds of Arsenal fans protested in front of Emirates Stadium before and after kickoff. They set off pyrotechnics and flares to demonstrate against Stan Kroenke’s ownership amid anger over the club joining the Super League.

Arsenal started the match brightly and seemed to be in control in the early stages. But Everton started to cause problems for Arsenal, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Gylfi Sigurdsson all going close in the first half. Everton came close to taking the lead when Sigurdsson’s 20-yard free-kick curled over the wall and hit the crossbar in the 39th minute. The midfielder also nearly scored in the 47th, but Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding made a crucial block to put the ball out for a corner.

The home side thought it had a penalty in the 52nd when referee Jonathan Moss pointed to the spot after Richarlison clipped Dani Ceballos on his shin. VAR confirmed the foul, but Nicolas Pepe was found to be just offside in the buildup. The Gunners came close in the 64th when Bukayo Saka’s free-kick found right-back Calum Chambers, but his shot bounced into the turf before going wide. Ceballos tested Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford two minutes later, but the midfielder’s strong shot was parried away.

Richarlison finally broke the deadlock in the 76th after being set free down the left. He cut inside and his shot seemed to be covered by Leno, but the shot trickled between his legs and over the line. Richarlison ran to the corner flag and did a celebratory dance.

(With AP Inputs)

