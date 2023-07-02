FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Drops Staggering Update About Neymar Jr's Return To Camp Nou

Neymar Jr. transfer rumours have now hit the headlines after his former teammate Lionel Messi left Paris Saint Germain to join Inter Miami in the MLS. Just like the Lionel Messi was reported to join FC Barcelona, Neymar is now being linked with a return to Camp Nou after he seems to be unhappy with PSG.

3 things you need to know

Neymar Jr. left FC Barcelona to join PSG in 2017

Neymar Jr.'s contract expires with PSG on Jun 30, 2025

Neymar Jr. has scored 82 goals in 112 matches in Ligue 1

Will Neymar Jr. join FC Barcelona?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a significant move in the football world by activating Neymar Jr's release clause for a staggering €222 million. Since then, the Brazilian superstar has made 173 appearances for the French club, showcasing his incredible talent by scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists across various competitions.

Prior to joining PSG, Neymar played for Barcelona, where he appeared in 186 games. During his time with the Spanish club, he scored 105 goals and assisted on another 76, making an unforgettable impression on the team.

For some time, there have been speculation over Neymar's future, with rumours circulating that he may leave Paris. However, knowing their excellent relationship at Barcelona, the anticipated hiring of Luis Enrique as PSG manager may influence the Brazilian's choice. During the 2014-15 season, Neymar and Barcelona won the treble under Enrique's leadership, adding to the attractiveness of a possible reunion.

Xavi provides his take on the rumoured Neymar Jr. transfer

Recently, Barcelona's, Xavi, addressed the rumours linking Neymar with a return to the Catalan club. In his first full season at the helm, Xavi demonstrated his managerial prowess, leading Barcelona to victory in the Supercopa de Espana and securing the La Liga title. However, the Spanish coach has failed to deliver in the European football and will be eyeing to perform better in the upcoming season.

When asked about the possibility of signing Neymar, Xavi quickly dismissed the idea, noting that the Brazilian striker is not in their plans. While recognising Neymar's remarkable skills as a player, Xavi pointed out that Barcelona already has a good offensive team that includes Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Ferran Torres. Despite acknowledging the significance of Neymar's prospective return, Barcelona's freedom in the transfer market is now limited by budgetary restrictions.

As football fans across the world speculate about Neymar's future, it remains to be seen how his path unfolds and whether he will return to his previous club Barcelona and give one of the biggest football news in this transfer window, or stay a vital part of PSG's star-studded squad.