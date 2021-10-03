FC Barcelona Under Ronald Koeman: List Of Unwanted Records Made Under His Reign

FC Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman is under great pressure regarding his job at Camp Nou, especially after losing 2-0 to La Liga rival Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, under Koeman, has deteriorated sharply, however, that can also be blamed on the fact that many of its star players have left the club, including Argentine great Lionel Messi. After losing to Atletico on Saturday, Barcelona slipped to the ninth position on La Liga's points table. Koeman is receiving a lot of flak for the side's poor run in the 2021/22 season.

As Barcelona lost to Atletico, a fan page on Twitter shared a thread, listing out the unwanted records the side has broken since Koeman joined. Here is the compiled list of the undesirable records that Barcelona has broken in the past two seasons.

Granada's first win at Camp Nou

Granada had never won a game against Barcelona at Camp Nou before its famous 2-1 victory in April this year. The decades-old record was broken under Koeman's managership.

Two consecutive group stage losses in UCL

Barcelona had never lost two consecutive UEFA Champions League games in the group stage before. However, the record changed this year as the side failed to register a single win in the two games it has played in the UCL group stage so far. Barcelona has lost two back-to-back games against Benfica and Bayern Munich.

Benfica registers first win against Barcelona in 60 years

Barcelona had never lost a game against Benfica in more than 60 years. The last time Barcelona lost against Benfica was in 1961. Barcelona lost to Benfica 3-0 in the UCL group stage game on September 30. The last time Benfica had won a game against the Spanish giants was in the European Cup final in 1961.

Atletico Madrid's first win against Barca at Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid had never won against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano until that changed after the former registered a 1-0 win against Koeman's team during 2020/21 season in addition to Sunday's 2-0 result. It now means that Atletico now have two consecutive wins at home in La Liga against the Catalan club.

Few Records that Koeman broke as a Barca coach ( A thread ) pic.twitter.com/innJUvB7fA — Messi Szn (@Leomessigoated1) October 3, 2021

Barcelona is placed at the bottom of Group E and is in real danger of not making it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Most worryingly, a Barcelona team that prides itself on always delivering attacking football only has one shot on target across 180 minutes of game time in UCL so far.

Image: AP