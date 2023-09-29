FC Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming: How to watch La Liga match in India, US and UK?

Barcelona will host Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday. The Catalan giants will face their familiar foe Sergio Ramos who marked his return to his boyhood club in the summer. The Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga table

Sevilla are positioned 12th in La Liga

Sergio Ramos is expected to take part against Barcelona

Barcelona vs Sevilla TV channel and Live Streaming

Where will the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2023 match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will have a kickoff at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2023 match in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will have a live telecast on Sports18 channel. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2023 match in the UK?

In the UK, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be available on La Liga TV and Viaplay Sports 1. The match will kick off at 8 PM BST on Thursday in the UK.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2023 match in the USA?

In the USA, ESPN will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ app and website. The match will start at 3 PM EST on Friday.