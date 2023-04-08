FC Barcelona Willing To Listen To Offers For Manchester United Target

FC Barcelona have already started their plan for next summer which is believed to be one of the most important phases in the club's recent times. There is a subtle possibility of Lionel Messi's return to the club but severe work needs to be done to execute this massive task. The Catalans are embedded in the financial mess pretty deeply and in order to escape from that they need to take some drastic steps.

According to reports, Barcelona have lined up some possible outgoings and Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres could get the sack. The Spanish giants used some of their economic levers to raise funds last summer but they haven't been able to get rid of their financial difficulties.

Barcelona willing to part ways with three players including Ansu Fati

Fati was supposed to be the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle as he has been regarded as the player who could be trusted upon to take forward the legacy Messi left at the Nou Camp. His current contract also includes a massive €1 billion release clause but the club does see him as expendable.

The current number 10 also has reportedly been linked with a move to Manchester United before and the Red Devils might return if an opportunity arises in near future. Raphinha was one of the much-hyped arrivals from Leeds United this last summer but has failed to have that impact this season.

The Brazilian is also said to be on the list of players who are facing uncertainties and club president Joan Laporta already has reiterated that there would be departures in the next transfer window. The winger has managed to get into the team in the absence of Ousmane Dembele but hasn't been that impressive.

For Torres, there are very few teams willing to let him take under their folds as the Spanish player hasn't done much when it comes to chipping in with contributions. He could be one of the first to leave the club and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

The Catalans are currently leading the La Liga table by 12 points.