FC Emmen Forced To End €500k-per-season Sponsorship With adult Toy Company By Dutch FA

Eredivisie outfit FC Emmen have been forced to terminate their sponsorship with an adult toy company after the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) blocked the deal. It is believed that FC Emmen were set to receive an influx of around €500,000 from their lucrative new deal with EasyToys as the club's main shirt sponsor. However, the Dutch Football Association decided to step in and block the agreement between FC Emmen and EasyToys under Article 3 of the federation's sponsorship regulations.

FC Emmen sponsors EasyToys banned by Dutch Football Association

FC Emmen began their Eredivisie 2020-21 campaign on Sunday with a 3-5 defeat against VVV-Venlo on matchday 1 as their players took to the De Oude Meerdijk's field wearing blank shirts. However, FC Emmen managed to rope in new sponsors earlier this week, through adult toy company, EasyToys. EasyToys were set to invest a whopping €500,000 per season into the Eredivisie club after agreeing on a deal with FC Emmen but the Dutch FA has blocked the arrangement.

On Wednesday, the KNVB released a statement claiming that it would no allow FC Emmen to use EasyToys as their shirt sponsor for any games. The statement read: "It's not right to show sponsorship with an adult toy company on a shirt. We must take into account that football is for all age groups - young and old - and it doesn't sit well with the majority of the fans. At the same time, using an adult toy company is violating Article 3". FC Emmen responded to KNVB's statement and claimed that they were "amazed" and "disappointed" with the decision made by the Dutch FA and added that they do not want to drop any party that wants to become their main sponsor.

❌ KNVB geeft geen toestemming voor hoofdsponsorschap @EasytoysNL. Wij zijn verbaasd en zullen ons beraden. #HIERKOMIKWEG https://t.co/7FrB7sWDU0 — FC Emmen (@FC_Emmen) September 16, 2020

EasyToys CEO Eric Idema also expressed his annoyance over the Dutch FA's decision to block the partnership deal with FC Emmen and stated that he was "upset" with the thought process of the association. EasyToys have a similar albeit smaller partnership deal with another Eredivise club, Groningen, who display the brand's name on the stadium signs. However, according to the Dutch FA, no license is required for the content on the billboards, but it is required for the jersey. FC Emmen will face PSV Eindhoven at the Phillips Stadion for their matchday 2 clash, which is scheduled on Saturday.

Image Credits - FC Emmen Instagram