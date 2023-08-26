Last Updated:

Durand Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: FC Goa Defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1, Seal Semifinal Spot

Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in the third Durand Cup quarterfinal at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. East Bengal and NorthEast United have already stormed into the semifinals and the onus will be on Chennaiyin and FC Goa to make it count.

Anirban Sarkar
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live score

Image: FCGoaOfficial/X

20:35 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa seal a spot in the Durand Cup semifinal

FC Goa defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 and have sealed a spot in the Durand Cup semifinal

19:53 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa have four

Victor Rodriguez finishes off a good move as FC Goa are on their way to the Durand Cup semifinal

19:53 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Noa makes it 3-1

Noah Sadaoui  scores his second of the match

19:12 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Second half resumes

Chennaiyin FC will seek an equaliser as soon as possible

18:52 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa lead at the break

FC Goa are leading at the break

18:52 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa take the lead

Carlos Martinez scores for FC Goa as the ISL giant is now leading the game 2-1

18:52 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa level the scoring

Carl McHugh equalises the score for FC Goa

18:20 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Noah Sadaoui has been fierce for FC Goa

Noah Sadaoui has bene the sole attacking force for FC Goa as he has tried to breach the Chennaiyin FC attacking third a number of occasions.

18:10 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Chennaiyin FC take the lead

Bikash heads home as Chennaiyin FC take the lead

18:02 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Match kicks off

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC has kicked off

17:47 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Chennaiyin FC name their lineup

New signing Sarthak Golui starts for Chennaiyin FC

17:47 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa name their lineup

Noah Sadaoui will lead the line for FC Goa 

16:57 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: This is Owen Coyle's second stint with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have found the nets nine time while they leaked two goals in the proceedings

16:57 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Brandon Fernandes wants to end the Durand Cup on a high

Goa captain Brandon Fernandes said, “We’ve had a good start to the season, and that has helped in building our confidence as well. We’d now like to keep this going, and head to the ISL on a strong note."

16:57 IST, August 26th 2023
Durand Cup live score: FC Goa to face Chennaiyin FC in the 3rd quarterfinal

Chennatyin FC to take on FC Goa in the Durand Cup third quarterfinal

