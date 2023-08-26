Durand Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: FC Goa Defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1, Seal Semifinal Spot

Quick links:
FC Goa defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 and have sealed a spot in the Durand Cup semifinal
Victor Rodriguez finishes off a good move as FC Goa are on their way to the Durand Cup semifinal
Noah Sadaoui scores his second of the match
Chennaiyin FC will seek an equaliser as soon as possible
FC Goa are leading at the break
Carlos Martinez scores for FC Goa as the ISL giant is now leading the game 2-1
Carl McHugh equalises the score for FC Goa
Noah Sadaoui has bene the sole attacking force for FC Goa as he has tried to breach the Chennaiyin FC attacking third a number of occasions.
Bikash heads home as Chennaiyin FC take the lead
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC has kicked off
New signing Sarthak Golui starts for Chennaiyin FC
Noah Sadaoui will lead the line for FC Goa
Chennaiyin FC have found the nets nine time while they leaked two goals in the proceedings
Goa captain Brandon Fernandes said, “We’ve had a good start to the season, and that has helped in building our confidence as well. We’d now like to keep this going, and head to the ISL on a strong note."
Chennatyin FC to take on FC Goa in the Durand Cup third quarterfinal