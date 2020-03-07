FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Where To Watch ISL Semi-final Live, Match Preview

It has been some season for Chennaiyin FC in the Hero ISL 2019-20 season. From appearing battered down the table early into their campaign, Chennaiyin FC now take a healthy 4-1 lead into the second leg of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match this weekend. Here are all the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match preview and details about the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details and FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match preview

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match preview will, no doubt, be dominated by the glaring difference in the aggregate. As things stand, Chennaiyin FC hold a 4-1 lead over the hosts as they look to extend their nine-game unbeaten run in the ISL. There is, however, some good news for the hosts in the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match preview. FC Goa will now be able to call on the services of Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous. The return of Hugo Boumous, in particular, will mean that FC Goa will pose a significant threat as they look to make it through to the final.

A cracking battle is on the cards! 💥



Do join us tonight to back our maestro. 😁🧡#BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/I4lHRstXTA — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020

However, Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle is not looking to breed complacency in the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live match, Coyle said, "We have to be at our very best. Given the importance of the game, we know that they can be very dangerous. They have some wonderful players. Tomorrow (Saturday) the league will present FC Goa the shield for finishing first - it's a magnificent achievement, and obviously the [AFC Champions League] qualification. We will applaud, but when the match starts we will be focused on that game to see us through to the final."

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live stream online details

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live stream online will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live stream online will begin on Saturday, March 3 (7:30 PM IST).

