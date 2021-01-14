FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC live Stream: How To Watch Hero ISL, H2h, Prediction And Team News

FC Goa will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) after a timid draw against East Bengal. The match will be played on Thursday, January 14, 2020. Hare are the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC live stream details, prediction, probable line-up, team news and other details of the match.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC look for inspiration against Odisha FC to revive ISL campaign

How to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC? FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC:

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC scheduled date: Thursday, January 14, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Also Read | Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre eyes ISL title, Golden Boot and less spicy Indian food

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction and preview

"We need to be focused tonight." 💪🏻



In the pre-match interview, Saviour Gama shared his views on the last game, his performance for the Gaurs so far, and today's opponent Jamshedpur FC. 🗣️#RiseAgain #FCGJFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/gk2BsIOTJ1 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 14, 2021

FC Goa were forced to share the spoils of the game after a 1-1 draw against East Bengal in the previous game. Bright Enobakhare bagged the lead for East Bengal, only for Devendra Murgaonkar to equalise two minutes later. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC were humiliated by the Kerala Blasters in a five-goal thriller with Jordan Murray guiding the team to a victory.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC slump to third consecutive league defeat for the first time in ISL

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC team news: Probable XIs

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Fran Gonzalez discusses his time in India and move to Bengaluru FC

Hero ISL standings update

FC Goa currently sit fourth on the Hero ISL standings. They have racked up 15 points in 10 games, managing to pull off four victories so far. FC Goa have managed three victories in their previous five games. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC occupy the sixth spot with 13 points in 10 games with just two victories in their last five fixtures.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

FC Goa have a better hold on their opponents with four victories and are the favourites to win the game against Jamshedpur FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: FC Goa Twitter