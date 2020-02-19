FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And Current ISL Standings

Jamshedpur FC will visit the famous JRD Tata Sports Complex for their ISL Matchday 18 clash against FC Goa. The hosts are leading the ISL 2019-20 points table with 11 wins in 17 games (Draws 3, Losses 3).FC Goa have banked a total of 36 points to their name. FC Goa have won four times in their last five games (Loss 1). FC Goa have scored 41 goals this season and have allowed 23 goals. They have a goal difference of 18.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Jamshedpur FC are currently on the eighth spot of the ISL points table with four wins in 18 games (Draws 6, Losses 7). They have a total of 18 points to their name. Jamshedpur FC have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draws 2). They have found the net 22 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-8).

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Team News (Full Squads)

FC Goa Full Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

Jamshedpur FC Full Squad

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Manager Talks

Antonio Iriondo's pre-match presser