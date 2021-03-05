FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News And ISL Semi-final Preview

Mumbai City FC managed a splendid 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield. They next take on FC Goa in the semi-final of the Indian top flight on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here are the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch ISL semi-final live?

The ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the ISL semi-final:

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction and preview

FC Goa qualified for the playoffs of the Hero ISL after finishing fourth in the league standings. The previous game against Hyderabad FC ended in a goalless draw. FC Goa are undefeated in their last 13 games of the competition and have racked up two victories in the previous five games.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC finished atop the Hero ISL standings, following their sensational victory over ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City FC appeared to struggle in the final stretch of the league, with two successive defeats, only to fight back with two victories in a row.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC team news: Probable XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Iván Garrido González, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernán Santana, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC h2h

The two sides have come up against each other on 16 occasions in the competition. FC Goa have an upper hand in the clash with seven victories to their credit. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have racked up the maximum advantage on five occasions, while four games have ended in a draw.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction

The head to head stats and the recent run of form suggest FC Goa are the favourites to win the tie against Mumbai City FC, with 3-2 being the predicted scoreline.

Note: The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: FC Goa Twitter