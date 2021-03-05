FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News And ISL Semi-final Preview

Quick links:
Mumbai City FC managed a splendid 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield. They next take on FC Goa in the semi-final of the Indian top flight on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here are the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.
Also Read | Mumbai City FC post zestful clip ahead of ISL playoffs, #TrophyLekeAa cry by Ranbir Kapoor
The ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the ISL semi-final:
Venue: Fatorda Stadium
Date: Friday, March 5, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
FC Goa qualified for the playoffs of the Hero ISL after finishing fourth in the league standings. The previous game against Hyderabad FC ended in a goalless draw. FC Goa are undefeated in their last 13 games of the competition and have racked up two victories in the previous five games.
It's the semi-final! 😍— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 5, 2021
Gaurs, we're in this together. Let's get the job done! 🙌🏻#RiseAgain #FCGMCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/woCoogo6FF
On the other hand, Mumbai City FC finished atop the Hero ISL standings, following their sensational victory over ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City FC appeared to struggle in the final stretch of the league, with two successive defeats, only to fight back with two victories in a row.
Also Read | City Football Group teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, other teams owned majorly by ADUG
FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Iván Garrido González, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernán Santana, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Also Read | Man City boss Guardiola heaps praise on Mumbai City FC after ISL 2021 Shield win
The two sides have come up against each other on 16 occasions in the competition. FC Goa have an upper hand in the clash with seven victories to their credit. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have racked up the maximum advantage on five occasions, while four games have ended in a draw.
The head to head stats and the recent run of form suggest FC Goa are the favourites to win the tie against Mumbai City FC, with 3-2 being the predicted scoreline.
Also Read | Mumbai Indians congratulate Mumbai City FC on winning ISL League Shield