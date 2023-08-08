Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Brilliant Mumbai City FC Thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0

Quick links:
Image: Durand Cup
A brilliant Mumbai City FC thrash Jamshedpur FC by five goals in a Durand Cup encounter in Kolkata
Vikram Pratap Singh adds another as Mumbai City FC have now scored five goals
Mumbai are now humiliating Jamshedpur FC as they have now pumped in four goals
sevcond half resumes
Can Jamshedpur FC spring a surprise in the second half?
Alberto Noguera finds the target as Mumbai City FC haplessly punish Jamshedpur FC
Jorge Pereyra Diaz fires another one as Mumbai City FC double the lead
Jorge Pereyra Diaz provides the lead to Mumbai City FC as he finishes a brilliant move
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur has kicked off.
The lineups are ready. ⚽— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 8, 2023
Get ready to witness a football extravaganza. 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup #DurandCup2023 #132ndEditionofDurandCup #DurandCupPoweredByCoalIndiaLtd #IndianFootball #IndianFootballForwardTogether #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #MCFCJFC pic.twitter.com/GToyqPyEMY
Mumbai City FC will pose a great challenge to Jamshedpur FC
FC Goa have put up an impressive show as they thrashed Shillong Lajong 6:0 to open their Durand Cup campaign
Noah Sadaoui has netted his hat-trick.
Noah fires a cross from the left flank and the Lajong custodian couldn't collect it. Carlos Martinez heads home to score the fifth goal.
Victor Rodriguez takes very little time to find the net. He receives a ball from Sanson in the box and puts the ball calmly into the net.
Noah laids a beautiful ball to Nemil who fails to keep the ball on the target
Will FC Goa extend their lead further or Shillong Lajong will bounce back?
FC Goa have dominated the first half as they have pumped in three goals past the Lajong goalkeeper
Shillong Lajong need to have a fresh approach in the second half
Noah Sadaoui controls a long ball delightfully and slots it into the target under the legs of the custodian
Noah Sadaoui taps it in as Devendra Murgaonkar sets it up for him
Brandon Fernandes swings in a freekick and Lajong players fail to clear the ball properly. Rowlin Borges takes the advantage and shots it past the goalkeeper.
FC Goa have had more chances in the first few minutes
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong has kicked off
Will Shillong Lajong be able to breach the Sandesh Jhingan led backline?
Brandon Fernandes will captain FC Goa
The lineups are ready. ⚽— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 8, 2023
Get ready to witness a football extravaganza. 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup #DurandCup2023 #132ndEditionofDurandCup #DurandCupPoweredByCoalIndiaLtd #IndianFootball #IndianFootballForwardTogether #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #FCGSLFC pic.twitter.com/iNPQICWyBe
Manolo Marquez: “We want to win the Durand Cup and start our league campaign on a strong note
Shillong Lajong will face the mighty ISL outfit FC Goa in their second Durand Cup encounter