Last Updated:

Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Brilliant Mumbai City FC Thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0

FC Goa will kick-off their Durand Cup campaign against Shillong Lajong at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. Lajong lost their opening encounter against NorthEast United FC and will aim to bounce back against the Gaurs.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong live score

Image: Durand Cup

pointer
20:19 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Full time, Mumbai City FC 5-0 Jamshedpur FC

A brilliant Mumbai City FC thrash Jamshedpur FC by five goals in a Durand Cup encounter in Kolkata

pointer
19:23 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Mumbai add another

Vikram Pratap Singh adds another as Mumbai City FC have now scored five goals

pointer
19:13 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Mumbai have four

Mumbai are now humiliating Jamshedpur FC as they have now pumped in four goals

pointer
19:13 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: second half starts

sevcond half resumes

pointer
19:04 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Mumbai lead at the break

Can Jamshedpur FC spring a surprise in the second half?

pointer
18:46 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Mumbai score a third goal

Alberto Noguera finds the target as Mumbai City FC haplessly punish Jamshedpur FC

pointer
18:18 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Mumbai City FC score a second

Jorge Pereyra Diaz fires another one as Mumbai City FC double the lead

pointer
18:11 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Mumbai City FC take the lead

Jorge Pereyra Diaz provides the lead to Mumbai City FC as he finishes a brilliant move

pointer
18:05 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC starts

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur has kicked off.

pointer
17:47 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score updates: Mumbai City FC will face Jamshedpur FC
pointer
17:47 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: Mumbai City Fc to take on Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC will pose a great challenge to Jamshedpur FC

pointer
17:10 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: Full time, FC Goa 6:0 Shillong Lajong

FC Goa have put up an impressive show as they thrashed Shillong Lajong 6:0 to open their Durand Cup campaign

pointer
16:47 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa score fsix

Noah Sadaoui has netted his hat-trick.

pointer
16:47 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa score five past Shillong Lajong

Noah fires a cross from the left flank and the Lajong custodian couldn't collect it. Carlos Martinez heads home to score the fifth goal.

pointer
16:30 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa score their 4th

Victor Rodriguez takes very little time to find the net. He receives a ball from Sanson in the box and puts the ball calmly into the net.

pointer
16:19 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa come close

Noah laids a beautiful ball to Nemil who fails to keep the ball on the target

pointer
16:08 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: Second half kicks off

Will FC Goa extend their lead further or Shillong Lajong will bounce back?

pointer
15:53 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa have a 3 goal lead at the break

FC Goa have dominated the first half as they have pumped in three goals past the Lajong goalkeeper

pointer
15:44 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: Shillong Lajong have barely breached the FC Goa defence

Shillong Lajong need to have a fresh approach in the second half

pointer
15:31 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa piling more woes on Shillong Lajong

Noah Sadaoui controls a long ball delightfully and slots it into the target under the legs of the custodian

pointer
15:26 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: Noah Sadaoui diubles the lead

Noah Sadaoui taps it in as Devendra Murgaonkar sets it up for him

pointer
15:18 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score Updates: FC Goa take the lad

Brandon Fernandes swings in a freekick and Lajong players fail to clear the ball properly. Rowlin Borges takes the advantage and shots it past the goalkeeper.

pointer
15:18 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: FC Goa mounting pressure on Shillong Lajong

FC Goa have had more chances in the first few minutes

pointer
15:03 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Score: Match kicks off

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong has kicked off

pointer
15:03 IST, August 8th 2023
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong live score: Sandesh Jhingan will make his FC Goa debut

Will Shillong Lajong be able to breach the Sandesh Jhingan led backline?

pointer
14:52 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Both teams have named a strong lineup

Brandon Fernandes will captain FC Goa 

 

pointer
14:49 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: FC Goa coach insists they want to win the tournament

Manolo Marquez: “We want to win the Durand Cup and start our league campaign on a strong note

pointer
14:49 IST, August 8th 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: FC Goa will take on Shillong Lajong in Durand Cup

Shillong Lajong will face the mighty ISL outfit FC Goa in their second Durand Cup encounter

COMMENT