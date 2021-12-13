FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz Charged With Violent Conduct, Show Caused

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Monday charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with "violent conduct" for pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play during their ISL match against Bengaluru FC on December 11.

The player was show caused by the national federation's disciplinary body.

The game took place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Ortiz was reported for committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF disciplinary code. The committee has given time till December 15 to submit a reply.

After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on December 18.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card during their game against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence.

The committee has accused him of "violent conduct - pushing using excessive force". The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.

