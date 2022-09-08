FC Zurich Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Europa League Match?

Arsenal and FC Zurich are all set to lock horns against each other in their first group stage game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both sides will be eager to register a win in the match in order to take an early lead in their group. Let's take a look at some of the key details including the live telecast streaming info related to the game between FC Zurich and Arsenal.

Where is the FC Zurich vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League match being played at?

The UEFA Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be played at the Letzigrund Stadium in Kybunpark in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

When will the FC Zurich vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League match begin?

The UEFA Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal is scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m. IST in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the FC Zurich vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League match in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be carried out by Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels to watch the match between FC Zurich and Arsenal in the country.

How to watch the live streaming of the FC Zurich vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of the FC Zurich vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League match in the UK?

The live telecast of the UEFA Europa League match between FC Zurich and Arsenal will be carried out by Sony BT Sport network in the United Kingdom. Fans can tune in to BT Sport 2 to watch the match between FC Zurich and Arsenal in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the BT Sport app and website.

FC Zurich vs Arsenal: Predicted starting lineups

FC Zurich's predicted lineup: Yanick Brecher; Mirlind Kryeziu, Becir Omeragic, Karol Mets; Nikola Boranijasevic, Ole Selnaes, Blerim Dzemaili, Antonio Marchesano, Adria Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Donis Avdijaj.

Arsenal's predicted lineup: Matt Turner; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Marquinhos.

Image: AP/arsenal.com