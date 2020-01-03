FCG Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengaluru FC will play against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 3, 2020. The match will be played at Sree Kanteevara Stadium. Let us look at the FCG vs BFC Dream11 predictions, preview, schedule and other details of the match.
It's time to predict the final score and the goal-scorers for tomorrow's blockbuster encounter. 😎#BeGoa #BFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/4zjlnuhcuu— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 2, 2020
FC Goa are leading in the ISL with 21 points. They have won six games, while drawing on three occasions and suffering defeat once. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are placed third on the ISL points table. They have registered four wins and four defeats each, while drawing twice.
Venue: Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru
Date: January 3, 2020
Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.
FC Goa: WWWWD
Bengaluru FC: LWLWD
Captain: Sunil Chhetri
Vice-captain: Lenny Rodrigues
Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz
Defenders: Carlos Peña, Serigne Fall, Rahul Bheke, Raphael Augusto
Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu
Forwards: Coro, Kingslee Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri
FC Goa are likely to win the match against Bengaluru FC with a 2-0 scoreline.
