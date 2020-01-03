FCG Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengaluru FC will play against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 3, 2020. The match will be played at Sree Kanteevara Stadium. Let us look at the FCG vs BFC Dream11 predictions, preview, schedule and other details of the match.

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Match Preview

FC Goa are leading in the ISL with 21 points. They have won six games, while drawing on three occasions and suffering defeat once. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are placed third on the ISL points table. They have registered four wins and four defeats each, while drawing twice.

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru

Date: January 3, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

FCG vs BFC Squads

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Last five matches

FC Goa: WWWWD

Bengaluru FC: LWLWD

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-captain: Lenny Rodrigues

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Carlos Peña, Serigne Fall, Rahul Bheke, Raphael Augusto

Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu

Forwards: Coro, Kingslee Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Prediction

FC Goa are likely to win the match against Bengaluru FC with a 2-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

