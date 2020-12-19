FCG Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

FC Goa will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan when they take over two-times champions Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 PM. Here's a look at our FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs CFC Dream11 team and the probable FCG vs CFC playing 11.

FCG vs CFC live: FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Chenaiyin FC are winless after their opening game triumph over Jamshedpur and will look to get back to winning ways as early as possible. They currently sit 8th in the league table, three points behind FC Goa who are in the 7th spot. FC Goa have won, lost, and drawn two games each this season. In terms of team news, FC Goa do not have any injury concerns while Chennaiyin FC will be without Isma with Enes Sipovic remaining doubtful for the clash. Based on the recent form of the two teams, our FCG vs CFC match prediction is an exciting encounter with advantage FC Goa, given Chennaiyin's recent form in front of goal.

FCG vs CFC live: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have met 17 times over the last six ISL seasons. FC Goa have won nine of those games, while Chennaiyin have won seven. Only once have the two teams shared the spoils. The clubs were also involved in the highest-scoring game in ISL history back in 2016 when FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller.

Who do you see starting for the Gaurs tomorrow? 🤔



Predict and let us know your #FCGCFC line-up 👉🏻 https://t.co/LprbrvaxNr #RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/c8ng8b5iRR — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 18, 2020

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: Proabable FCG vs CFC playing 11

FC Goa probable XI - Mohammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC probable XI - Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Jakub Sylvestr

FCG vs CFC live: Top picks for FCG vs CFC Dream11 team

FCG vs CFC live: FC Goa top picks

Igor Angulo

Brandon Fernandes

FCG vs CFC live: Chennaiyin FC top picks

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Anirudh Thapa

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vishal Kaith

Defenders - Eli Sabia, James Donachie, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders - Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa (VC)

Forwards - Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo (C)

Note: The above FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs CFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs CFC Dream11 team and FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media