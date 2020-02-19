FCG Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa host Jamshedpur for their Matchday 18 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. FC Goa are currently on the top spot of the ISL points table with 11 wins in 17 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Goa-based team have a total of 36 points to their name. FC Goa have lost just once their last five games (Wins 4). The hosts have found the net 41 times this season and conceded 23 goals. They have a goal difference of 18.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Jamshedpur FC are currently on the eighth spot of the ISL points table with four wins in 18 games (Draws 6, Losses 7). They have a total of 18 points to their name. Jamshedpur FC have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draws 2). They have found the net 22 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-8).

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (7:30 PM IST) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Here's the FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction and FCG vs JFC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

FCG vs JFC Dream11: FC Goa full squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

FCG vs JFC Dream11: Jamshedpur FC full squad

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.