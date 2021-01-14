FCG Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Preview

FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League match on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa on January 14 and kick off at 7:30 PM according to Indian Standard Time. Let’s have a look at FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

FC Goa will start the match as the 4th placed team on the ISL table. With 15 points from 10 games, FC Goa have clinched four victories, played out three draws and lost three matches in the ongoing Indian Super League. The hosts will be brimming with confidence following thier three-match unbeaten streak. Juan Ferrando's side also holds a major advantage as FC Goa registered a comfortable 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounter last month.

Jamshedpur FC are not that far behind from their opponents as both the teams are separated by just two points. Owen Coyle's team has won three matches, drawn four and lost three games from their 10 matches in the league as they sit at the sixth position on the table. Their visitors were handed a narrow 2-3 defeat by Kerala Blasters in their last ISL outing and will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

FCG vs JFC Playing 11

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes,James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia.

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Joyner Lourenco, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

FCG vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper -TP Rehenesh

Defenders- Ivan Gonzalez, Peter Hartley, Saviour Gama, Stephen Eze

Midfielders- Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima

Strikers- Igor Angulo, Nerijus Valskis

FCG vs JFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Nerijus Valskis or Igor Angulo

Vice-captain - Brandon Fernandes or Alexandre Lima

FCG vs JFC Match Prediction

We expect a high-intensity thrilling encounter in the Indian Super League on Thursday as both the teams have a lot at stake to fight for. While FC Goa will be aiming to solidify their position in the top four of the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC will look to get their revenge after suffering a narrow 1-2 loss against FC Goa in December 2020. We predict a win for the visitors at the end of the match.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Jamshedpur FC

Note: The above FCG vs JFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs JFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, The FCG vs JFC Dream11 team and FCG vs JFC playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result in your game.