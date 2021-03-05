FCG Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

The Indian Super League kicks off the knockout stages on Friday as FC Goa take on Shield winners Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the ISL semifinal on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on March 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this encounter.

FCG vs MCFC live: FCG vs MCFC Dream11 match preview

FC Goa have been one of the most consistent teams in the ongoing Indian Super League this season as they walk into the match following a 13-game unbeaten run. Ending the league stage as the fourth-placed team, the hosts managed to pocket 31 points during the previous stages while recording seven wins and 10 draws in 20 games. Juan Ferrando's men played out a 0-0 draw against Hyderabad FC in their final league stage and will be hoping to take a step further and aim for the win when they welcome Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the semifinal.

Mumbai City FC on the other hand topped the group stages of the Indian Super League while accumulating 40 points from 20 games. The visitors managed to pocket a record 12 wins and played out four draws while losing the same number of matches before they head into the game following a crucial 2-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their final league match which allowed Sergio Lobera's men to end as table toppers.

FCG vs MCFC playing 11

FC Goa- Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Adam Le Fondre.

FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amrinder Singh

Defenders- Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Adil Khan, Hernan Santana

Midfielders- Hugo Boumous, Alexander Jesuraj, Ahmed Jahouh, Redeem Tlang

Strikers- Igor Angulo, Adam Le Fondre.

FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Adam Le Fondre or Redeem Tlang

Vice-Captain- Igor Angulo or Ahmed Jahouh

FCG vs MCFC Match Prediction

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first maiden Indian Super League title this season and will aim to get the better of each other on Friday before locking horns again in the second leg. We expect both teams to play a thrilling encounter and expect the Islanders to edge out a narrow win on Friday

Prediction- FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Note: The above FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs MCFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team and FCG vs MCFC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.