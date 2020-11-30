FCG Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Here ISL Match Preview

FC Goa will square off against NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team and the probable FCG vs NEUFC playing 11.

FCG vs NEUFC live: FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Goa head into this encounter under pressure having picked up only one point from their two games so far. On the other hand, the Highlanders come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC. FC Goa are expected to field an almost similar lineup to the one against Mumbai City, with Redeem Tlang missing out after being suspended following a harsh tackle.

NorthEast United have dominated both their games so far and will look to continue their good form. Based on recent form our FCG vs NEUFC match prediction is that the game is likely to end in stalemates.

Coach @NusGerard speaks on the importance of chances on both ends of the pitch and how we need to ensure we create and control the same in the games ahead. 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/J7WszvckxW — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 30, 2020

FCG vs NEUFC live: FC Goa vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have locked horns 12 times in the past. The Gaurs have won on five occasions while NorthEast United managed two victories. The other five games between the two sides have ended in both teams sharing points.

Let's show some support to the team as they prepare to take on the Highlanders tonight! 🤩



Leave a message below. 🙌🏻#RiseAgain #FCGNEUFC pic.twitter.com/bn3lHUWHWr — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 30, 2020

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: Probable FCG vs NEUFC playing 11

FC Goa probable 11 - Mohammad Nawaz; Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido González, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo

NorthEast United probable 11 - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Fanai Lalrempuia, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

FCG vs NEUFC live: Top picks for FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team

FCG vs NEUFC live: FC Goa top picks

Edu Bedia

Igor Angulo

FCG vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Kwesi Appiah

Khassa Camara

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders - James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox

Midfielders - Khassa Camara (VC), Edu Bedia, Ninthoinganba Meetei

Forwards - Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah, Igor Angulo (C)

Note: The above FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 team and FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

