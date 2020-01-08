FCG Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa host NorthEast United for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. FC Goa are currently on the second spot of the points table with six wins in 11 games (Draws 3, Losses 2). The Goa-based side have a total of 21 points to their name. FC Goa have lost just once in their last five clashes (Wins 4). The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 14 goals. They have a goal difference of 9.

As for NorthEast United, they are on the eighth spot of the points table with 2 wins in 9 games (Draws 5, Losses 2). NorthEast United have not won a single game in their last five ISL clashes. The visitors have managed to bag a total of 11 points in the season with a goal difference of (-3). The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium). Here's the FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction.

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

M Nawaz (FCG) (Points: 41)

Defenders

M Fall (FCG) (Points: 70)

H Kai (NEUFC) (Points: 27.5)

C Pena (FCG) (Points: 73.5)

S Fernandes (FCG) (Points: 50.5)

Midfielders

H Boumous (FCG) (Points: 82.5)

Jackichand-Singh (FCG) (Points: 41.5)

A Jahouh (FCG) (Points: 58)

J Leudo (NEUFC) (Points: 32)

Forwards

A Gyan (NEUFC) (Points: 56)

R Tlang (NEUFC) (Points: 38)

FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

FCG vs NEUFC - Team Squad

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

NorthEast United FC : Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

