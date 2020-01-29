FCG Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Indian Super League (ISL) is approaching its final few matchdays and the race for top four is heating up. The top seven teams are battling for a playoff berth and on Wednesday, fans are set to witness an interesting clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview, team news and predict the FCG vs ODS Dream11 team.

FCG vs ODS Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

FCG vs ODS team preview

The two sides clashed against each other back in December 2019, where FC Goa came out on top, winning 3-0. However, Odisha FC has been on a resurgent run in recent weeks climbing from the bottom two to a genuine top-four contender. Odisha are currently fourth in the league with 21 points after 14 games. Their four-game winning streak came to an end last week when they lost to reigning champs Bengaluru FC. Defender Shubham Sarangi is ruled out for the tie with suspension, while attacker Aridane Santana is out for the season.

FC Goa started the season as one of the favourites in the ISL. Despite some shaky form of late, they comfortably sit second in the league, tied at 27 points with first-placed ATK. They beat Kerala Blasters FC in their previous fixture and will be confident to pick up another win in Bhubaneshwar. FC Goa do not have any fresh injury concerns.

FCG vs ODS predicted line-ups

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungal, Ferran Corominas

Odisha FC

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Martin Perez Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

FCG vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Ferran Corominas

Vice-Captain: Xisco Hernandez

FCG vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: M Fall, C Pena, N Das, G Bora

Midfielders: X Hernandez, A Jahouh, B Fernandes, J Mawhmingthanga, H Boumous

Attackers: F Corominas

FCG vs ODS Dream11 prediction

It'll be difficult to pick a winner in the tie but FC Goa might just edge out with a win.

