FCG Vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

FC Goa lock horns against Odisha FC in their upcoming Indian Super League clash on Wednesday. The ISL fixture is set to be played on February 17 at the Fatorda Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FCG vs OFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this clash.

FC Goa start the match as the fifth-ranked team in the ongoing Hero Indian Super League as they have managed to register five wins, nine draws, and three losses from 17 games this season. Currently sitting with 24 points to their name, the Gaurs saw their last ISL outing end in a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. Heading into the match following a 10-match unbeaten run, Juan Ferrando's men have registered six straight draws and will be hoping to convert those draws into wins in order to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, suffered from yet another defeat in the ISL during their previous outing against NorthEast United FC. The 11th placed team suffered a humiliating 3-1 loss to the Highlanders which was their 10th loss of the season. While playing out six more draws and registering only a single win, the visitors of this game will face a tough task against the Gaurs and will have to bring their A-game if they hope to collect any points in this game.

FCG vs OFC Playing 11

FC Goa- Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Bradden Inman, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Dheeraj Singh

Defenders- Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Ivan Gonzalez, Steven Taylor, Saviour Gama

Midfielders- Vinit Rai, Glan Martins, Cole Alexander

Strikers- Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

FCG vs OFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Igor Angulo or Glan Martins

Vice-Captain- Diego Mauricio or Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

FCG vs OFC Match Prediction

We expect FC Goa to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-0 Odisha FC

Note: The above FCG vs OFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs OFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team and FCG vs OFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.