FCG Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

FC Goa square off against SC East Bengal in Friday night's clash of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 29 and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other match details.

FC Goa walk into the match as the third-ranked team in the Hero Indian Super League. Juan Ferrando's men have registered five wins, and the same number of draws with three matches ending in defeats. The hosts are unbeaten in their last six matches with their last two fixtures ending in staple 1-1 draws against ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. FC Goa will be aiming to convert those draws into wins as they look to ramp up their fight for a top slot with a win against the Bengal outfit.

Also Read Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals Predecessor Frank Lampard's 'personal Message'

SC East Bengal on the other hand have managed just 12 points from 13 games. They have played out six draws, lost two matches, and will be aiming to walk into the match looking for their third win of the season. Robbie Fowler's men suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat in their last ISL outing against Mumbai City FC and will be hoping to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

FCG vs SCEB Playing 11

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Jorge Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaokar

Also Read Paul Pogba Heaps Praise On Teammate Bruno Fernandes, Sets Eyes On Silverware

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare

FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Debjit Majumder

Defenders- Daniel Fox, Saviour Gama, Narayan Das

Midfielders- Adil Khan, Matti Steinmann, Jorge Mendoza, Edu Bedia, Alexander Jesuraj

Strikers- Bright Enobakhare, Devendra Murgaokar

Also Read Jose Mourinho Says Jurgen Klopp Is Not His Friend, But 'respects Him As A Colleague'

FCG vs SCEB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Devendra Murgaokar or Bright Enobakhare

Vice-Captain- Jorge Mendoza or Matti Steinmann

FCG vs SCEB Match Prediction

Both the teams last met earlier this month where FC Goa and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw at the Tilka Maidan Stadium. FC Goa start the match as favourites and will likely walk away with 3 crucial points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Inter Milan New Badge Already LEAKED Online Ahead Of Major Upgrade For Serie A Giants

Prediction FC Goa 2-1 SC East Bengal

Note: The above FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, FCG vs SCEB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team and FCG vs SCEB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.