FCG Vs WAH Dream11: FC Goa Vs Al Wahda Prediction, Team, Top Picks

FC Goa (FCG) will lock horns with Al Wahda (WAH) in the upcoming match of the Asian Champions League on Thursday, April 29 at 10:30 PM IST (9:00 PM, as per Abu Dhabi timings). The game will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India. Here is our FCG vs WAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FCG vs WAH Dream11 team.

FCG vs WAH Dream11 Match Preview

Al Wahda are currently at the second spot of the Asian Champions League Group E standings with ten points. Khalil Ibrahim and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one (one draw). FC Goa, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with three points and a win-loss record of 0-3 (two draws).

FCG vs WAH Dream11 schedule

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM IST, 9:00 PM GST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, India

FCG vs WAH squad

FC Goa: Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Aaren D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Kiyam Singh, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Romeo Fernandes, Iván Garrido, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aiban Dohling, Sarineo Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Sudhakaran Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva

Al Wahda: Omar Kharbin, Paul-José Mpoku, Tim MatavÅ¾, Ismaeil Matar, João Marcos, Luvannor Henrique, Abdulla Anwar, Nicolás Milesi, Myung Joo Lee, Khalil Ibrahim, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khamis Esmaeel, Ahmed Al Akberi, Ahmed Al Abri, Mansour Al-Harbi, Alaeddine Zouhir, Ruben Amaral, Gianluca Muniz, Fares Juma, Mohammed Barqesh, Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi, Abdulla Al Karbi, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Rashid Ali

FCG vs WAH top picks

FC Goa: Iván Garrido, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz

Al Wahda: Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi, Khalil Ibrahim, Tim MatavÅ¾

FCG vs WAH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi, Iván Garrido, Fares Juma, Sarineo Fernandes

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Khalil Ibrahim

Forwards: Tim MatavÅ¾, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita

FCG vs WAH Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Al Wahda will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above FCG vs WAH Dream11 prediction, FCG vs WAH Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs WAH Dream11 Team and FCG vs WAH Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: FC Goa/ Twitter