FCG Vs WAH Dream11: FC Goa Vs Al Wahda Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Image Source: FC Goa/ Twitter
FC Goa (FCG) will lock horns with Al Wahda (WAH) in the upcoming match of the Asian Champions League on Thursday, April 29 at 10:30 PM IST (9:00 PM, as per Abu Dhabi timings). The game will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India. Here is our FCG vs WAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FCG vs WAH Dream11 team.
Al Wahda are currently at the second spot of the Asian Champions League Group E standings with ten points. Khalil Ibrahim and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one (one draw). FC Goa, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with three points and a win-loss record of 0-3 (two draws).
FC Goa: Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Aaren D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Kiyam Singh, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Romeo Fernandes, Iván Garrido, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aiban Dohling, Sarineo Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Sudhakaran Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva
Al Wahda: Omar Kharbin, Paul-José Mpoku, Tim MatavÅ¾, Ismaeil Matar, João Marcos, Luvannor Henrique, Abdulla Anwar, Nicolás Milesi, Myung Joo Lee, Khalil Ibrahim, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khamis Esmaeel, Ahmed Al Akberi, Ahmed Al Abri, Mansour Al-Harbi, Alaeddine Zouhir, Ruben Amaral, Gianluca Muniz, Fares Juma, Mohammed Barqesh, Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi, Abdulla Al Karbi, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Rashid Ali
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Al Wahda will come out on top in this contest.
For one last time this season, let's rally behind our boys! ðŸ’ªðŸ»— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 29, 2021
FORÇA GOA ðŸ§¡#RiseAgain #GOAWAH #FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/4651pucsWY
Note: The above FCG vs WAH Dream11 prediction, FCG vs WAH Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCG vs WAH Dream11 Team and FCG vs WAH Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.