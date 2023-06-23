'feels Like Game Changer': Jamie Carragher Tweets On Bernardo Silva's Potential Saudi Move

Why you’re reading this: The football transfer window has completely changed since Cristiano Ronaldo signed the deal to be the highest-paid athlete of all time in January after joining the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Saudi clubs now seem to attract major stars from the European top 5 leagues, offering them a mouth-watering salary. Former Liverpool legend and football pundit Jamie Carragher shares his views on the worsening situation of players being offered loads of money in order to play in the Saudi Pro League.

3 things you need to know

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad

N’golo Kante left Chelsea to join Al-Ittihad

Bernardo Silva is linked with several Middle Eastern clubs

Also Read: 'England Were Fire, Australia Were Ice': Ravichandran Ashwin Reviews First Ashes Test

Jamie Carragher did not entertain any rumours linking Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva with Saudi Arabian clubs. Silva is only 28 and is in the best form of his life. He is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. The Portugal international displayed beautiful performances in 2017 in Ligue-1 before leaving AS Monaco to join Pep Guardiola. He played a key role in Manchester City’s treble success this year.

According to the reports, The likelihood that Silva will sign with a Saudi Arabian team is increasingly rising, following in the paths of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante. Reports state that the following players have agreed to all the terms with their respective Saudi Arabian clubs and will be announcing the deal soon, including Ruben Neves, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy.

Also Read: Man United Star David De Gea Gives Apt One-word Summary Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Commitment

What did Jamie Carragher say about Bernardo Silva transfer rumours?

The former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, expressed worry on Twitter about how the Saudi Pro League would affect player moves. He was initially unconcerned about players in their 30s being targeted, but he is now more concerned about non-elite players like Neves and Europe's top stars like Bernardo . This, in Carragher's opinion, is a big development that might alter the nature of the game.

Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!



I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer… https://t.co/hcDUbkGp30 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 21, 2023

He also critiques Saudi Arabia's increasing involvement in boxing, golf, and other sports, and claims that their plans to dominate football are an example of "sports washing." Carragher suggests that it's crucial to stop outside forces from having an unwarranted influence over sport by calling on the Premier League and UEFA to act and stop this trend.