FEN Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Preview

Fenerbahce host Alanyaspor in their Turkish Super Lig Matchday 17 fixture on Thursday. The match is slated to be held at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on 7th January with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the FEN vs ALN Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11 among other match details.

Fenerbahce are currently sitting in the 5th position after playing 15 matches. They have been able to register 29 points with nine wins, two draws, and four losses against their tally. Fenerbahce's last outing saw them register a convincing 3-0 victory against Kasimpasa in their first match of 2021. Erol Bulut's men walk into the match with a point separating them from the opponents and will be aiming for a win as a victory against Alanyaspor will see Fenerbahce leapfrog to second place.

Alanyaspor, on the other hand, walk into the match with a slight advantage at hand. With nine wins, three draws, and four losses in 16 games, the visitors are currently slotted third in the table, two places above Fenerbahce. However, the hosts of the Thursday night clash are breathing down their next as both the teams are separated only by a single point. Semih Tokatli's team defeated 15th ranked Istanbul Basaksehir with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their last outing and will be looking to go on with some positive momentum. A win tonight for Alanyaspor will see them get a point closer to table-toppers Besiktas who still have a game in hand.

FEN vs ALN Playing 11

Fenerbahce - Bayindir, Tisserand, Erkin Gustavo, Sangaré, Tufan Aziz, Pelkas, Thiam, Gümüs, Valencia

Alanyaspor - Marafona, Moubandje, Kutlu, Caulker, Tzavellas, Juanfran, Periera, Bakasetas, E. Karaca, Babacar, Bareiro

FEN vs ALN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Marafona

Defenders - M.Tisserand, C. Erkin, Juanfran, N. Sangaré

Midfielders - D. Periera, M. Thiam, D. Pelkas, L. Gustavo,

Forwards - K. Babacar, T. Bakasetas

FEN vs ALN Dream11 Team: Top picks

Captain - K. Babacar or D. Pelkas

Vice-Captain - T. Bakasetas or C. Erkin

FEN vs ALN Match Prediction

Both the teams are expected to bring on their A-game as they look to move up the ladder in the Turkish League. We predict a win for Fenerbahce who are the joint second-highest top scoring teams in the league netting 30 goals in 15 matches.

Prediction - Fenerbahce 1-0 Alanyaspor

Note The above FEN vs ALN Dream11 prediction, FEN vs ALN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, FEN vs ALN Dream11 Team and FEN vs ALN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result