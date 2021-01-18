FEN Vs ANK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Fenerbahce will play against MKE Ankaragücü on Matchday 19 of the Turkish League 2020-21 campaign. The Super Lig match will be played at Ulker Stadyumu on Monday, January 18, with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FEN vs ANK Dream11 prediction, playing 11, squads among other match details

Second-placed Fenerbahce will look to assert their dominance when they play relegation-threatened MKE Ankaragücü who are struggling at the 19th position in the Turkish Super Lig. The hosts have won all five of their last outings and will be aiming to make it six in a row while the visitors walk into the match following 2 straight defeats.

FEN vs ANK Dream11 Team (Squads)

Fenerbahce - Harun Tekin, Gurkan Baskan, Mert Yandas, Sadik Ciftpinar, Bartu Kulbílge, Tolga Cigerci, Gökhan Gönül, Altay Bayindir, Ahmet Oytun Özdogan, Serdar Aziz, Mauricio Lemos, Marcel Tisserand, José Sosa, Ozan Tufan, Ferdi Kadioglu, Fatih Yigit Sanliturk, Filip Novak, Eyüp Akcan,Kemal Ademi, Sinan Gumus, Serhat Ahmetoglu,Papiss Demba Cisse, Míkaíl Askerov, Mbwana Samatta, Omer Beyaz, Enner Valencia, Dimitrios Pelkas, Luiz Gustavo, Nazim Sangaré, Ugur Kaan Yildiz, Gülhan Üreyen, Fatih Mert Cirtlik, Arda Guler, Caner Erkin, Diego Perotti, Nabil Dirar, Mame Thiam,

MKE Ankaragücü- Alper Potuk, Jonathan Bolingi,Mücahit Can Akçay, Saba Lobjanidze, Zvonimir Šarlija,Oguzhan Orhan,Mehmet Ali Akin, Stelios Kitsiou, Ante Kulušić, Orkan Çınar,Endri Çekiçi, Assane Dioussé, Daniel Łukasik,Ender Aygören, Joseph Paintsil, Torgeir Børven, Luka Adžić, Emre Güral, Idriz Voca, Berke Gurbuz, Şahverdi Çetin, Michał Pazdan, Tiago Pinto, Atakan Cankaya, Cebrail Karayel ,Yusuf Eren Goktas, Korcan Celikay,Murat Sipahioglu, Ricardo Friedrich, Mert Topuz, Erdi Dikmen, Anıl Dikmen, Atila Turan, Furkan Bekleviç

FEN vs ANK Playing 11 (Predicted)

Fenerbahce: Altay Bayindir, Enner Valencia, Sadik Ciftpinar, Nazim Sangaré, Caner Erkin, Marcel Tisserand, Ozan Tufan, Luiz Gustavo, Sinan Gumus, Dimitrios Pelkas, Mame Thiam

MKE Ankaragücü: Erdi Dikmen, Torgeir Børven, Ricardo Friedrich, Saba Lobjanidze, Stelios Kitsiou, Joseph Paintsil, Atakan Cankaya Tiago Pinto, Zvonimir Šarlija, Emre Güra, Michał Pazdan

FEN vs ANK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Altay Bayindir

Defenders- Tiago Pinto, Caner Erkin, Atakan Cankaya, Marcel Tisserand, Michał Pazdan

Midfeilders- Ozan Tufan, Joseph Paintsil, Dimitrios Pelkas

Strikers- Mame Thiam, Emre Güral

FEN vs ANK Dream11 team

Captain- Emre Güral or Mame Thiam

Vice-Captain- Joseph Paintsil or Ozan Tufan

FEN vs ANK Match Prediction

We predict a comfortable win for Fenerbahce who will look to go at par with league leaders at the end of the match.

Prediction- Fenerbahce 2-0 MKE Ankaragücü

Note: The above FEN vs ANK Dream11 prediction, FEN vs ANK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FEN vs ANK Dream11 Team and FEN vs ANK playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.