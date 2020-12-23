FEN Vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 Game Preview

Fenerbahce welcome Istanbul Basaksehir for their next match in the Turkish Super Lig on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at Ülker Stadyumu in Istanbul and kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look into the FEN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, FEN vs IBKS match prediction, and other details of the Super Lig fixture.

Fenerbahce, who are currently slotted 3rd on the Turkish Super Lig table will host 14th placed Isntalbul Basakeshir on Wednesday in round 14 of Turkey's top flight of domestic football. Fenerbahce is likely to win against Istanbul Basaksehir who are yet to perform with some consistency having managed to get only 15 points out of 12 matches compared to their opponents who have registered 23 points in 13 games.

FEN vs IBKS Dream11 team (Squads)

Fenerbahçe- , Papiss Demba Cissé, Mbwana Samatta Kemal Ademi, Diego Perotti,Enner Valencia, , Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ozan TufanJosé Sosa,, , Mame Thiam,Luiz Gustavo Ömer Faruk Beyaz, Mert Hakan Yandaş,Dimitris Pelkas Sinan Gümüş, Uğur Kaan Yıldız, Eyüp Akcan,Tolga Ciğerci, Fatih Yiğit Şanlitürk,, Nabil Dirar, Arda Guler, Caner Erkin, Mauricio Lemos, Marcel Tisserand,, Gökhan Gönül, , Serdar Aziz,Okan Turp, Nazım Sangare,Filip Novák, Sadık Çiftpınar, , Ahmet Oytun Özdoğan, Harun Tekin,Altay Bayındır

Başakşehir FK -Okechukwu Azubuike, Demba Ba, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, , Enes Karakus, Enzo Crivelli,, Edin Višća, Nacer Chadli, Giuliano, İrfan Can Kahveci, Deniz Türüç, Berkay Özcan, Danijel Aleksić, Mehmet Topal,Atabey Çiçek, Mahmut Tekdemir, Kerim Frei, Emir Şenocak, Serhan Uresin, Yunus Emre Baloglu, , Rafael, Mete Kaan Demir, ,Martin Škrtel, Ravil Tagir, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo,Hasan Ali Kaldırım, Junior Caiçara, Carlos Ponck, Alexandru Epureanu,, Cemali Sertel, Emre Kaplan,Muhammed Şengezer, Uğur Uçar, Volkan Babacan, Muhammed Emin Sarikaya,, Ahmet Said Kivanc, Deniz Dilmen, Mert Günok

FEN vs IBKS playing 11

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayindir,Ozan Tufan, Caner Erkin,, Gokhan Gonul, Mbwana Samatta,, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sos, Diego Perotti, Enner Valencia, Papiss Demba Cisse Eyup Akcan

Başakşehir- Mert Gunok, Boli Bolingoli Carlos Ponck, Fredric Gulbrandsen, Mehmet Topal, Alexandru Epureanu, Nacer Chadli, Jumior Caicara, Enzo Crivelli, Enes Karakus,Demba Ba

FEN vs IBKS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Mert Gunok

Defenders- Marcel Tisserand, , C. Ponck, Erkin Boli Bolingoli

Midfielders- D. Perotti, O. Tufan, M. Topal, N. Chadli

Strikers- P. Demba Cisse, Demba Ba

FEN vs IBKS Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Demba Ba, Altay Bayindir,

Vice-Captain- Papiss Demba Cisse, Rafael

FEN vs IBKS match prediction

We predict the hosts to emerge victorious after the end of Wednesday's clash between Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir. Fenerbahce 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Note: The above FEN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, FEN vs IBKS Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FEN vs IBKS Dream11 Team and FEN vs IBKS playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

