Fenerbahce Vs Antalyaspor Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Super Lig Live

Fenerbahce welcomes Antalyaspor on Matchday 28 of the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday. The match is set to take place on March 4 at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saraacogi in Istanbul with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor live stream, team news, and other match details.

Fenerbahce will walk into the game after registering a narrow win against Trabzonspor. It was their 17th win of the season as they now sit third on the table with 54 points against their name. With 17 wins, three draws, and six losses from 26 games so far, the hosts have done pretty well this season and are just three points away from moving to the top of the Super Lig table. However, they face an uphill task and will have to play their A-game if they wish to collect three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Antalyaspor on the other hand are currently slotted 10th in the Super Lig table with seven wins from 26 matches to their name. They have been one of the most improved teams this season as they start the game following a 13-game unbeaten run. However, they have played out the most number of draws in the league, splitting points in 13 games this season while suffering from six losses. The visitors will be aiming to convert those draws into wins but face a difficult opposition in Fenerbahce who are one of the best teams in the ongoing campaign.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Team News

Both teams will miss a few key players for their Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor clash. The hosts are likely to remain without the services of Diego Perotti for the match as he is yet to recover from his injury. He is expected to make a comeback soon and return to first-team training next month. Antalyaspor on the other hand could miss out on playing Ufuk Akyol as he has is still recovering from the ligament injury. He is expected to be back in the next weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery. The visitors could also be sweating over the fitness of Naldo, as he suffered a minor knock but is expected to be in contention for the game.

Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor live in India?

The Turkish Super Lig has no official broadcast partners in India. Viewers wanting to watch the Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor live stream must have a Bet365 account. Bet365 will be showing the Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor live stream legally and straight on your computer or handheld device. Viewers can watch the Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray live stream in America or Canada via FuboTV.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Antalyaspor have not lost a game since the first week of January and will be hoping to keep their record intact. They have been the masters of draws in the league this season and we expect them to pull off a similar result and play out yet another draw against Fenerbahce on Thursday.