Ferdinand & Scholes Couldn't Hold Back Emotions After Ronaldo's Winner For Man Utd; WATCH

The Manchester United vs Atlanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match ended on Wednesday with a 2-2 draw as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twin goals during the match. As the legendary Portuguese footballer scored his second goal of the match, Ronaldo’s former United teammate Rio Ferdinand had a tough time holding his emotions back and jumped off his seat on seeing the equalizer. Paul Scholes meanwhile had a different reaction than Ferdinand as he appeared to be calm and collected.

During the Manchester United vs Atlanta match on Wednesday, Ferdinand along with Scholes were present on the BT Sport studio. As Ronaldo scored his second goal, Ferdinand was elated on watching the scenes and said, “This is what he does! It’s Illegal! Alien!” as he jumped off his seat. Meanwhile, Scholes sat on his seat with no emotions on his face and barely celebrated the goal with his hands in his pockets.

Watch Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes's reaction-

"This is what he does! It's illegal! Alien!"



We think @rioferdy5 enjoyed Cristiano Ronaldo's goals against Atalanta tonight... 😂#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/8NlRaF4qWu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

'He steps up at any time, any stadium,' says Rio Ferdinand

After the match ended in a draw, while speaking on BT Sport Ferdinand said, “He doesn’t work hard enough, he doesn’t close people down, he doesn’t press, but puts the ball back in the net. He does the hardest thing that you can do in a game. Everyone tries to be that guy, who does that. He steps up any time, any stadium, any country, any place, biggest moments, he is there to deliver”. In praise of Ronaldo, Ferdinand further added that there are no more words that would describe the way Ronaldo delivers on big occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals so far in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Ronaldo yet again rescued the United at the 90+1 minute of the game, at a time when Atlanta was leading the match 2-1. Courtesy of Ronaldo’s late winner United ended up drawing the match 2-2. As per AP, after scoring the equalizer, Ronaldo said, “It was a difficult game, I know when we play in Bergamo it is always difficult, but we believe until the end and I am so happy”. Ronaldo earlier opened the scoresheet for the United by scoring at the 45+1 minute of the match. By scoring two goals in the game, Ronaldo has now scored a total of five Champions League goals in four matches since his return to Manchester United.

