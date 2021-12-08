Ferdinand Concerned Over Harry Kane’s Dip In Form As Striker Only Has One Goal In 13 Games

Tottenham Hotspur's talisman striker Harry Kane on August 25 confirmed his decision to stay back at White Hart Lane with an Instagram post thereby putting an end to speculations around any possible transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. He was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium but eventually, things fell apart and the move did not happen with the striker's camp accusing Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy of not keeping his word. However, ever since then, Kane has been in terrible form in front of goal having scored just one goal in the last 1098 minutes he has played and now former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has said that he is worried about the English skipper's goalscoring form.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said that if Kane does not score and perform, then one has to worry about his situation. He said that according to him, Tottenham will not let Kane go in the winter transfer window but even in the summer if they do decide to let him go, not many teams would want him given his goalscoring problems. Rio Ferdinand said: "If he’s not performing and not scoring, you have to worry about the situation with Harry. I don’t think they’ll let him go in the January window. But in the summer, you’re thinking if he continues playing this way, not scoring the goals, do City even come back and try and take him? This isn’t a Harry Kane we’ve grown to love."

Antonio Conte on Harry Kane's form

Anyone would be worried if their three-time Premier League Golden Boot winning striker suddenly stopped scoring. However, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is less worried as he said after their 3-0 win over Norwich City. Conte said that while it was a pity he did not get on the scoresheet, he was pleased with Kane's performance.

"Maybe it was a pity for Harry (Kane) that he didn't score," Conte told talkSPORT after Tottenham's 3-0 win over Norwich last Sunday. "I am pleased for his performance. It's a really strange period for him because when he shoots, he's not scoring. I think that this will change very soon. We are talking about a world-class striker. I'm very happy and enthusiastic to have him in my team. He's a player with great talent, I like him and think he's a player with great importance for us. I'm pleased to have him."

